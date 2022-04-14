ANS

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionApollo Name Service, known as Star Protocol, is one of the largest social applications on LayerZero, ANS offers a universal, omnichain naming service supporting over 40 blockchains and currently serves approximately 500,000 users. ANS is at the forefront of integrating DePIN and AI, addressing the growing need for decentralized identifiers (DIDs) for billions of connected devices worldwide. With an estimated 30 billion connected devices globally, ANS aims to provide a scalable, omnichain DID solution for every device and individual, enabling seamless identity services across diverse networks based on LayerZero.

Social Media

