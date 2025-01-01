ANON

HeyAnon is an AI DeFi protocol designed to simplify DeFi interactions and aggregate essential project-related information. By combining conversational AI with real-time data aggregation, HeyAnon enables users to manage DeFi operations, stay informed about project updates, and analyze trends across various platforms and protocols. It integrates natural language processing to process user prompts, executes complex DeFi actions, and delivers near real-time insights from multiple information streams.

NameANON

RankNo.426

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)19.18%

Circulation Supply13,409,564.054133

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6385%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High24.74602845086711,2025-01-16

Lowest Price1.1291481850667386,2025-01-01

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionHeyAnon is an AI DeFi protocol designed to simplify DeFi interactions and aggregate essential project-related information. By combining conversational AI with real-time data aggregation, HeyAnon enables users to manage DeFi operations, stay informed about project updates, and analyze trends across various platforms and protocols. It integrates natural language processing to process user prompts, executes complex DeFi actions, and delivers near real-time insights from multiple information streams.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ANON/USDT
Hey Anon
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ANON)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ANON/USDT
Hey Anon
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ANON)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...