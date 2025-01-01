ANON

HeyAnon is an AI DeFi protocol designed to simplify DeFi interactions and aggregate essential project-related information. By combining conversational AI with real-time data aggregation, HeyAnon enables users to manage DeFi operations, stay informed about project updates, and analyze trends across various platforms and protocols. It integrates natural language processing to process user prompts, executes complex DeFi actions, and delivers near real-time insights from multiple information streams.

NameANON

RankNo.426

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)19.18%

Circulation Supply13,409,564.054133

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6385%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High24.74602845086711,2025-01-16

Lowest Price1.1291481850667386,2025-01-01

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionHeyAnon is an AI DeFi protocol designed to simplify DeFi interactions and aggregate essential project-related information. By combining conversational AI with real-time data aggregation, HeyAnon enables users to manage DeFi operations, stay informed about project updates, and analyze trends across various platforms and protocols. It integrates natural language processing to process user prompts, executes complex DeFi actions, and delivers near real-time insights from multiple information streams.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.