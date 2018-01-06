AMB

Powered by the AMB-net blockchain and its AMB token, AirDAO is an ecosystem of innovative, user-friendly dApps accessible through a single dashboard.

NameAMB

RankNo.2004

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply5,252,236,722

Max Supply6,500,000,000

Total Supply13,524,945,985

Circulation Rate0.808%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.8522599935531616,2018-01-06

Lowest Price0.000181668795657566,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainAMBROSIAS

IntroductionPowered by the AMB-net blockchain and its AMB token, AirDAO is an ecosystem of innovative, user-friendly dApps accessible through a single dashboard.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.