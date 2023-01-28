ALT

AptosLaunch is a community-driven Launchpad built on the Aptos Chain, powering the Aptos Web 3.0 Economy. It strives to empower crypto projects with the ability to raise liquidity on the safest and most scalable Layer 1 blockchain - Aptos.

NameALT

RankNo.5539

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.23468925036223579,2023-01-28

Lowest Price0.002609598839792164,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainAPTOS

