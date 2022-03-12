ALPINE

The Alpine F1® Team Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all BWT Alpine F1® Team supporters. The token empowers BWT Alpine F1® Team fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features that are tied with fan rewards or great experiences.

NameALPINE

RankNo.991

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)16.62%

Circulation Supply15,514,854.22168

Max Supply40,000,000

Total Supply40,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3878%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.475176858405153,2022-03-12

Lowest Price0.6395256018121135,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

