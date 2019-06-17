ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

RankNo.51

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0005%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,69%

Circulation Supply8 605 545 112,578892

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.8605%

Issue Date2019-06-17 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,05 USDT

All-Time High3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Lowest Price0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Public BlockchainALGO

