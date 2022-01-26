AKITAX

Akitavax is a community driven meme based cryptocurrency project that takes different approach on technologies served from other meme coins. Akitavax is not created as a common meme token project; all critical decisions about the project are made by the founders, but it is created as a community meme token project that aims to involve all the enthusiasts to contribute in our social and artistic movement.

NameAKITAX

RankNo.7155

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,240,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003976431901650502,2022-01-26

Lowest Price0.000000000067661243,2025-01-16

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

