AIXBT

Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.

NameAIXBT

RankNo.252

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)14.85%

Circulation Supply928,256,820.3841392

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply998,914,867.3841392

Circulation Rate0.9282%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9474609087978645,2025-01-16

Lowest Price0.00007942523368312,2024-11-04

Public BlockchainBASE

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.