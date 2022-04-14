AIGPT

The AIGPT project aims to provide users with an innovative, fun, and intelligent way of creating, allowing anyone to use artificial intelligence to generate personalized emoticons and images, and convert them into unique NFT tokens. Inspired by the "Pepe Project", AIGPT will combine advanced natural language processing technology and image generation technology to create a brand new digital art experience for users.

NameAIGPT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply420,690,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe AIGPT project aims to provide users with an innovative, fun, and intelligent way of creating, allowing anyone to use artificial intelligence to generate personalized emoticons and images, and convert them into unique NFT tokens. Inspired by the "Pepe Project", AIGPT will combine advanced natural language processing technology and image generation technology to create a brand new digital art experience for users.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.