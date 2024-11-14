AIFUN

AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.

NameAIFUN

RankNo.3433

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8571622024396689,2024-11-14

Lowest Price0.002511183920294971,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

AIFUN/USDT
AI Agent Layer
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AIFUN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Open Positions (0)
AIFUN/USDT
AI Agent Layer
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AIFUN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
