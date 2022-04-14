AIDEV

AI Dev Agent is a no-code, AI-powered platform that lets anyone turn simple ideas into fully functional products — from games and websites to apps and more. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups.

NameAIDEV

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply400 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

AI Dev Agent is a no-code, AI-powered platform that lets anyone turn simple ideas into fully functional products — from games and websites to apps and more. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

AIDEV/USDT
AI Dev Agent
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AIDEV)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
