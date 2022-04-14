AIBRAIN

MelosBoom is the leading AI + DeIOE Web3 music ecosystem, pioneering the ""Listen and Earn"" model while building a global network of real-time music data. The Melos Network is developing the Melos Data Lifecycle Network (MDLN), which leverages DePIN to enhance network and data security while reducing reliance on cloud computing. This fosters a decentralized global business ecosystem. The platform has attracted millions of users and thousands of music creators and is backed by leading organizations such as Binance Labs.

NameAIBRAIN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

