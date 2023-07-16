AIBB

BullBear AI is developed using AI to predict the BULL and BEAR markets through User Behaviors and Price Action, generating profit for users. AI will be trained based on historical data of users and price line history, along with market movements to make the most accurate predictions.BullBear AI is a revolution in the Arbitrum Ecosystem. The purpose of the project is to provide AI tools for users to apply to trading and prediction, thereby creating value and profit.

NameAIBB

RankNo.2670

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply2,045,833,899,998,990

Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply2,243,697,983,694,936

Circulation Rate0.0204%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000009301587582,2023-07-16

Lowest Price0.000000000037058437,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionBullBear AI is developed using AI to predict the BULL and BEAR markets through User Behaviors and Price Action, generating profit for users. AI will be trained based on historical data of users and price line history, along with market movements to make the most accurate predictions.BullBear AI is a revolution in the Arbitrum Ecosystem. The purpose of the project is to provide AI tools for users to apply to trading and prediction, thereby creating value and profit.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
AIBB/USDT
BullBear AI
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AIBB)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AIBB/USDT
BullBear AI
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AIBB)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...