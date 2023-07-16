AIBB

BullBear AI is developed using AI to predict the BULL and BEAR markets through User Behaviors and Price Action, generating profit for users. AI will be trained based on historical data of users and price line history, along with market movements to make the most accurate predictions.BullBear AI is a revolution in the Arbitrum Ecosystem. The purpose of the project is to provide AI tools for users to apply to trading and prediction, thereby creating value and profit.

NameAIBB

RankNo.2670

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply2,045,833,899,998,990

Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply2,243,697,983,694,936

Circulation Rate0.0204%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000009301587582,2023-07-16

Lowest Price0.000000000037058437,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

