AI2

The AiDoge platform provides an AI-driven meme generation experience for users, adapting to the ever-changing crypto world. It employs advanced AI technology to create relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts. Key aspects include the AI-powered meme generator, text-based prompts, and $AI tokens for purchasing credits.

NameAI2

RankNo.7829

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000022777311893118,2023-06-19

Lowest Price0.000000164951022737,2023-06-27

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

