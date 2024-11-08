AGC

Devolved AI is building a decentralized AI ecosystem focused on transparency, integrity, and community governance. Our platform leverages Argochain, a Layer 1 blockchain, to support our hybrid federated learning system, enabling community-approved datasets to be distributed and trained globally. Argocoin (AGC), our native cryptocurrency, empowers holders with voting rights in our DAO, allowing them to influence AI development decisions.

NameAGC

RankNo.4732

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply50,480,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5322950751247449,2024-11-08

Lowest Price0.01619692680646896,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainAGC

