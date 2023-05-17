AES

Aree Shards (AES) token plays a critical role of being both the key monetary token and governance token of Aqua Farm. AES token is a fixed deflationary token, which is designed to reward and incentivize players and token holders.

NameAES

RankNo.6247

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply960,474,360.54

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.024899498212143312,2023-05-17

Lowest Price0.000091078126583374,2024-11-27

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionAree Shards (AES) token plays a critical role of being both the key monetary token and governance token of Aqua Farm. AES token is a fixed deflationary token, which is designed to reward and incentivize players and token holders.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
AES/USDT
Aree Shards
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AES)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AES/USDT
Aree Shards
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (AES)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...