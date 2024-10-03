AEROBUD

AeroBud is inspired by Sage, a rescue dog. It was created through the meme narrative to bring greater awareness to the current situation of animal shelters and rally a community around a token. Its goal is to build a community that can share their love for pets on the Base ecosystem and provide donations to support animal shelters. As a community-driven token, the team is committed to being transparent by publicly sharing all its transactions on its socials. Aerobud has more liquidity than most memes as the team wanted to create a more stable memecoin.

NameAEROBUD

RankNo.1018

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply970,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.97%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07332252107368196,2024-12-07

Lowest Price0.000498990731193964,2024-10-03

Public BlockchainBASE

