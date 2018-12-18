AERGO

Aergo minimizes costs, delays, and reliance of working with third-parties in business transactions. It also eliminates manual, error-prone processes and information redundancy. Built for businesses, partners, and developers alike, it uses the best practical and most secure blockchain technologies while leveraging your existing IT investments. Finally, you can make your data work for your business ecosystem.

NameAERGO

RankNo.441

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)11.51%

Circulation Supply479,999,995.7689212

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9599%

Issue Date2018-12-18 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6970735396414783,2025-04-16

Lowest Price0.0161023174991,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

