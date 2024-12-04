ACOLYT

Acolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market.

NameACOLYT

RankNo.3818

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply993,082,937

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06911703671206057,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.000065996165511156,2024-12-04

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

