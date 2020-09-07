ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

NameACH

RankNo.198

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.22%

Circulation Supply9,075,718,399.519175

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,999,999,999.999989

Circulation Rate0.9075%

Issue Date2020-09-07 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19750365,2021-08-06

Lowest Price0.00133775,2021-07-20

Public BlockchainETH

