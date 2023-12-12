ABOND

ApeBond is a multi-chain bonding protocol focused on creating a sustainable future for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and communities. It operates under the governance of the ApeBond Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The platform offers a range of DeFi services and tools, aiming to provide financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible manner.

NameABOND

RankNo.2175

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply343,763,856.98

Max Supply650,000,000

Total Supply455,803,142.7

Circulation Rate0.5288%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08104676105477272,2023-12-12

Lowest Price0.000855833319246407,2025-03-31

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionApeBond is a multi-chain bonding protocol focused on creating a sustainable future for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and communities. It operates under the governance of the ApeBond Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The platform offers a range of DeFi services and tools, aiming to provide financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible manner.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.