ABBC

ABBC is a blockchain platform that enables secure payment transactions, helping to facilitate retail adoption of cryptocurrencies and make shopping online with digital assets a safer, more enjoyable experience for end-users.

NameABBC

RankNo.1316

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply905,304,095.6861483

Max Supply1,225,109,279

Total Supply907,217,636.86

Circulation Rate0.7389%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.05421,2018-10-25

Lowest Price0.000710730004387872,2025-04-23

Public BlockchainABBC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

