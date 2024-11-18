AAX

Academic Labs is an EduFi ecosystem that enhances personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together.

NameAAX

RankNo.3773

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5 000 000 000

Total Supply4 999 999 882

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09776289048513827,2024-11-18

Lowest Price0.000377367916044577,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

