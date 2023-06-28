3ULL

PLAYA3ULL GAMES combines NFTs Cryptocurrency and PC based games to enhance the gaming experience significantly.

Name3ULL

RankNo.1716

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply4,723,235,871

Max Supply50,000,000,000

Total Supply15,314,246,396.364866

Circulation Rate0.0944%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.010498957183248165,2023-12-16

Lowest Price0.000275923973430748,2023-06-28

Public BlockchainPLAYA3ULL

IntroductionPLAYA3ULL GAMES combines NFTs Cryptocurrency and PC based games to enhance the gaming experience significantly.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.