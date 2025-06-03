Event Rules

1 . This event is only open to users who have completed KYC verification. You can check your verification status here

2 . This event is only open to users who buy crypto using JPY via credit/debit card or bank transfer.

3 . New users are those who have never made any deposit on MEXC. Make your first crypto purchase of at least 100 USDT equivalent to receive 10 USDT. Rewards are limited to 400 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

4 . Each week, users will be ranked based on their total crypto purchases made in JPY via credit/debit card or bank transfer, with the amount converted to its USDT equivalent. The top 10 users will receive cashback rewards as follows: 1st place will receive 300 USDT; 2nd–3rd, 150 USDT each; and 4th–10th, 50 USDT each. In the event of a tie in purchase amounts, rankings will be determined by the number of transactions, with users who have made more transactions ranked higher.

5 . Eligibility will be verified after the event ends. Users who do not meet the location requirements will not qualify for rewards.

6 . MEXC will strictly review all users. Any use of technical methods, such as scripts, bots, repeated actions, or automation for account registration or activity, will result in immediate disqualification. This rule applies even if improper methods are used only at specific stages of registration or participation. Additionally, users engaging in misleading SEO activities, especially with keywords like "MEXC Buy," "MEXC Login," "MEXC Official," or "MEXC OTC," will also be disqualified from the event.

7 . These rules will take effect on 0. MEXC reserves the right to review the event's terms and take necessary actions, including against users and their assets, in cases of malicious behaviour or misuse of the platform.

8 . Rewards will be distributed within 7 business days after the end of each event cycle and allocated based on final rankings.

9 . All participants must strictly comply with MEXC's Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify any user engaged in fraudulent or abusive behaviour during the event, including registering multiple accounts or any other activities related to illegal or fraudulent purposes.

10 . MEXC retains the final interpretation rights for these terms. Please note that these terms may be revised, or the event may be cancelled without prior notice. Stay informed by checking updates to these terms and the event details regularly.