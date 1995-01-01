Receive a Futures position of equivalent value upon successful deposit
Credit/Debit Card
Buy Crypto with Visa, Mastercard, and Bank Transfer
Fiat Deposit
Deposit EUR into your account via SEPA
Bank Transfer
Supports SEPA Direct Bank Transfer
Claim Futures Bonus & Open a Position
After completing payment, claim your Futures bonus and open a position. You can select the trading pair and direction.
Event Rules
Reward Distribution Rules
1. Applicable Regions: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein.
2. This event is only applicable to deposits made via credit/debit card, bank transfer, or fiat deposit (excluding Legend Bank Transfer).
3. Rewards will be converted into USDT based on the USDT equivalent value at the time of order completion (not at the time of order placement).
4. Reward Distribution End Time: ()
5. To participate in the event, the minimum order amount must be greater than 40 USDT.
6. The minimum Futures order amount must be met to claim the reward. Claims will be unsuccessful if this requirement is not fulfilled.
7. Upon claiming your position airdrop, you will receive a bonus equivalent to 1% of your deposit amount. This bonus will be used to automatically open a position in isolated margin mode at market price in one of five designated USDT-M Futures trading pairs. The position will be equivalent in value to your deposit.
8. You cannot claim this position airdrop if you have existing positions or pending orders in the same trading pair. Please go to your Futures Wallet to check for any open positions or pending orders before claiming.
Futures Bonus Usage Rules
1. The bonus can only be used for Futures trading. Profits generated from the bonus can be withdrawn, but the bonus itself is non-withdrawable.
2. The bonus can be used as margin, and also for deducting trading fees, losses, and funding fees.
3. If any assets are transferred out of the Futures account before the bonus is fully used, the remaining bonus will be forfeited.
4. The bonus is valid for a maximum of 5 days. Any unused bonus will be revoked at 23:59:59 (UTC+8) after 5 days. Please be aware of the liquidation risks during this period.
Verification Rules
1. Users must deposit using their own payment method. For deposits via bank transfer, please ensure that the reference code is correctly entered.
2. MEXC implements rigorous verification procedures for all users. Any use of technical manipulation—including but not limited to electronic scripts, bots, repetitive operations, or automated account registrations—will result in immediate disqualification. This policy applies strictly, even if such methods are employed only at specific stages of sign up or participation. Furthermore, users found engaging in misleading SEO practices, particularly those targeting keywords such as "MEXC Buy," "MEXC Login," "MEXC Official," or "MEXC OTC," will also be disqualified from the event.
3. MEXC reserves the right to interpret the final terms of this event and take appropriate action against malicious activities or platform abuse.
4. All participating users must strictly adhere to the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users engaging in fraudulent or abusive activities during the event, including registering multiple accounts or engaging in any activities related to illegal or fraudulent purposes.
5. MEXC reserves the final interpretation rights for these terms. Please note that these terms may be revised or the event may be cancelled without prior notice. Users are encouraged to stay updated on the latest event terms.
6. These terms shall be considered an integral part of MEXC’s User Agreement and Privacy Policy. In the event of any conflict, these terms shall take precedence.