SURREAL AI Τιμή (SURREAL)
-1.26%
+64.66%
+29.52%
+29.52%
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) τιμή σε πραγματικό χρόνο είναι $0.00003328. Κατά τη διάρκεια των τελευταίων 24 ωρών, έγιναν συναλλαγές SURREAL μεταξύ ενός χαμηλού $ 0.00002021 και ενός υψηλού $ 0.00003545, δείχνοντας ενεργή μεταβλητότητα της αγοράς. Η υψηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών του SURREAL είναι $ 0.00041113, ενώ η χαμηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών είναι $ 0.00001034.
Όσον αφορά τις βραχυπρόθεσμες επιδόσεις, το SURREAL έχει αλλάξει κατά -1.26% την τελευταία ώρα, +64.66% τις τελευταίες 24 ώρες και +29.52% τις τελευταίες 7 ημέρες. Αυτό σας παρέχει μια γρήγορη επισκόπηση των τελευταίων τάσεων των τιμών και της δυναμικής της αγοράς στη MEXC.
Η τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση του SURREAL AI είναι $ 33.28K, με 24ωρο όγκο συναλλαγών --. Η κυκλοφορούσα προσφορά του SURREAL είναι 999.95M, με συνολική προσφορά 999947317.781994. Η πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμησή (FDV) του είναι $ 33.28K
Κατά τη διάρκεια της σημερινής ημέρας, η μεταβολή τιμής από SURREAL AI σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Τις τελευταίες 30 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από SURREAL AI σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 60 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από SURREAL AI σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 90 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από SURREAL AI σε USD ήταν $ 0.
|Περίοδος
|Αλλαγή (USD)
|Αλλαγή (%)
|Σήμερα
|$ 0
|+64.66%
|30 ημέρες
|$ 0
|--
|60 Ημέρες
|$ 0
|--
|90 Ημέρες
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.
Η MEXC είναι το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων που εμπιστεύονται πάνω από 10 εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Φημίζεται ως το ανταλλακτήριο με την ευρύτερη επιλογή token, τις ταχύτερες καταχωρίσεις token και τις χαμηλότερες προμήθειες συναλλαγών στην αγορά. Ελάτε στη MEXC τώρα για να απολαύσετε τη βέλτιστη ρευστότητα και τις πιο ανταγωνιστικές προμήθειες στην αγορά!
Πόσο θα αξίζει το SURREAL AI (SURREAL) σε USD αύριο, την επόμενη εβδομάδα ή τον επόμενο μήνα; Πόσο θα μπορούσαν να αποτιμηθούν τα περιουσιακά σας στοιχεία SURREAL AI (SURREAL) το 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - ή ακόμη και σε 10 ή 20 χρόνια από τώρα; Χρησιμοποιήστε το εργαλείο πρόβλεψης τιμών μας για να εξερευνήσετε τόσο βραχυπρόθεσμες όσο και μακροπρόθεσμες προβλέψεις για το SURREAL AI.
Ελέγξτε την SURREAL AI πρόβλεψη τιμής τώρα!
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του SURREAL AI (SURREAL) μπορεί να προσφέρει βαθύτερη κατανόηση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας και των δυνατοτήτων ανάπτυξής του. Από τον τρόπο με τον οποίο διανέμονται τα token μέχρι τον τρόπο διαχείρισης της προσφοράς, τα tokenomics αποκαλύπτουν τη βασική δομή της οικονομίας ενός έργου. Μάθετε τα εκτεταμένα tokenomics του SURREAL token τώρα!
|Ώρα (UTC+8)
|Τύπος
|Πληροφορίες
|11-02 15:42:00
|Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
|11-01 15:13:00
|Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
|11-01 13:14:00
|Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
|10-31 18:37:21
|Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
|10-31 15:48:21
|Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
|10-31 05:09:00
|Ενημερώσεις κλάδου
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
Οι τιμές των κρυπτονομισμάτων υπόκεινται σε υψηλ. κινδύνους της αγοράς και μεταβλητότητα τιμής. Θα πρέπει να επενδύετε σε έργα και προϊόντα με τα οποία είστε εξοικειωμένοι και να κατανοείτε τους κινδύνους που εμπεριέχονται. Θα πρέπει να εξετάζετε προσεκτικά την επενδυτική σας εμπειρία, την οικονομική σας κατάσταση, τους επενδυτικούς στόχους και την ανοχή ρίσκου και να συμβουλεύεστε έναν ανεξάρτητο οικονομικό σύμβουλο πριν κάνετε οποιαδήποτε επένδυση. Αυτό το υλικό δεν πρέπει να ερμηνεύεται ως οικονομική συμβουλή. Η προηγούμενη απόδοση δεν αποτελεί αξιόπιστο δείκτη μελλοντικής απόδοσης. Η αξία της επένδυσής σας μπορεί να μειωθεί όσο και να αυξηθεί και ενδέχεται να μην λάβετε πίσω το ποσό που επενδύσατε. Είστε αποκλειστικά υπεύθυνοι για τις επενδυτικές σας αποφάσεις. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για τυχόν απώλειες που μπορεί να υποστείτε. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, ανατρέξτε στους Όρους Χρήσης και την Προειδοποίηση Κινδύνου. Λάβετε επίσης υπόψη ότι τα δεδομένα που σχετίζονται με το προαναφερθέν κρυπτονόμισμα που παρουσιάζονται εδώ (όπως η τρέχουσα ζωντανή τιμή του) βασίζονται σε πηγές τρίτων. Σας παρουσιάζονται "ως έχουν" και μόνο για ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς, χωρίς καμία αντιπροσώπευση ή εγγύηση. Οι σύνδεσμοι που παρέχονται σε ιστότοπους τρίτων δεν υπόκεινται επίσης στον έλεγχο της MEXC. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για την αξιοπιστία και την ακρίβεια τέτοιων τοποθεσιών τρίτων και του περιεχομένου τους.
Οι τρέχουσες τάσεις των κρυπτονομισμάτων που κερδίζουν σημαντική προσοχή στην αγορά
Τα κρυπτονομίσματα με τον υψηλότερο όγκο συναλλαγών
Τα κρυπτονομίσματα που καταχωρίστηκαν πρόσφατα και είναι διαθέσιμα για συναλλαγές
Οι μεγαλύτερες σημερινές άνοδοι των κρύπτο