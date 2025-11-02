ΑνταλλαγήDEX+
Η σημερινή ζωντανή τιμή SURREAL AI είναι 0.00003328 USD. Παρακολουθήστε σε πραγματικό χρόνο SURREAL σε USD ενημερώσεις τιμών, ζωντανά διαγράμματα, κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς, 24ωρο όγκο και πολλά άλλα. Εξερευνήστε την τάση τιμής SURREAL εύκολα στη MEXC τώρα.

Περισσότερα για το SURREAL

Πληροφορίες Τιμής SURREAL

Τι είναι το SURREAL

Επίσημος Ιστότοπος SURREAL

Tokenomics SURREAL

Προβλέψεις Τιμών SURREAL

SURREAL AI Λογότ.

SURREAL AI Τιμή (SURREAL)

Μη καταχωρημένο

Live Τιμή 1 SURREAL σε USD

--
----
+64.60%1D
mexc
Αυτά τα δεδομένα token προέρχονται από τρίτους. Η MEXC ενεργεί αποκλειστικά ως συγκεντρωτής πληροφοριών. Εξερευνήστε άλλα εισηγμένα tokens στην αγορά MEXC Spot!
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Ζωντανό Διάγραμμα Τιμών
Τελευταία ενημέρωση σελίδας: 2025-11-02 22:32:03 (UTC+8)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Πληροφορίες τιμής (USD)

Εύρος αλλαγής τιμών 24ώρου:
$ 0.00002021
$ 0.00002021$ 0.00002021
Κατώτ. 24H
$ 0.00003545
$ 0.00003545$ 0.00003545
Υψηλ. 24H

$ 0.00002021
$ 0.00002021$ 0.00002021

$ 0.00003545
$ 0.00003545$ 0.00003545

$ 0.00041113
$ 0.00041113$ 0.00041113

$ 0.00001034
$ 0.00001034$ 0.00001034

-1.26%

+64.66%

+29.52%

+29.52%

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) τιμή σε πραγματικό χρόνο είναι $0.00003328. Κατά τη διάρκεια των τελευταίων 24 ωρών, έγιναν συναλλαγές SURREAL μεταξύ ενός χαμηλού $ 0.00002021 και ενός υψηλού $ 0.00003545, δείχνοντας ενεργή μεταβλητότητα της αγοράς. Η υψηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών του SURREAL είναι $ 0.00041113, ενώ η χαμηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών είναι $ 0.00001034.

Όσον αφορά τις βραχυπρόθεσμες επιδόσεις, το SURREAL έχει αλλάξει κατά -1.26% την τελευταία ώρα, +64.66% τις τελευταίες 24 ώρες και +29.52% τις τελευταίες 7 ημέρες. Αυτό σας παρέχει μια γρήγορη επισκόπηση των τελευταίων τάσεων των τιμών και της δυναμικής της αγοράς στη MEXC.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Πληροφορίες αγοράς

$ 33.28K
$ 33.28K$ 33.28K

--
----

$ 33.28K
$ 33.28K$ 33.28K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

Η τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση του SURREAL AI είναι $ 33.28K, με 24ωρο όγκο συναλλαγών --. Η κυκλοφορούσα προσφορά του SURREAL είναι 999.95M, με συνολική προσφορά 999947317.781994. Η πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμησή (FDV) του είναι $ 33.28K

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Ιστορικό τιμών USD

Κατά τη διάρκεια της σημερινής ημέρας, η μεταβολή τιμής από SURREAL AI σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Τις τελευταίες 30 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από SURREAL AI σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 60 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από SURREAL AI σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 90 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από SURREAL AI σε USD ήταν $ 0.

ΠερίοδοςΑλλαγή (USD)Αλλαγή (%)
Σήμερα$ 0+64.66%
30 ημέρες$ 0--
60 Ημέρες$ 0--
90 Ημέρες$ 0--

Τι είναι SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Πόρος

Επίσημος ιστότοπος

SURREAL AI Πρόβλεψη τιμής (USD)

Πόσο θα αξίζει το SURREAL AI (SURREAL) σε USD αύριο, την επόμενη εβδομάδα ή τον επόμενο μήνα; Πόσο θα μπορούσαν να αποτιμηθούν τα περιουσιακά σας στοιχεία SURREAL AI (SURREAL) το 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - ή ακόμη και σε 10 ή 20 χρόνια από τώρα; Χρησιμοποιήστε το εργαλείο πρόβλεψης τιμών μας για να εξερευνήσετε τόσο βραχυπρόθεσμες όσο και μακροπρόθεσμες προβλέψεις για το SURREAL AI.

Ελέγξτε την SURREAL AI πρόβλεψη τιμής τώρα!

SURREAL σε Τοπικά Νομίσματα

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Tokenomics

Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του SURREAL AI (SURREAL) μπορεί να προσφέρει βαθύτερη κατανόηση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας και των δυνατοτήτων ανάπτυξής του. Από τον τρόπο με τον οποίο διανέμονται τα token μέχρι τον τρόπο διαχείρισης της προσφοράς, τα tokenomics αποκαλύπτουν τη βασική δομή της οικονομίας ενός έργου. Μάθετε τα εκτεταμένα tokenomics του SURREAL token τώρα!

Τα άτομα επίσης ρωτούν: Άλλες Ερωτήσεις Σχετικά με SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Πόσο αξίζει το SURREAL AI (SURREAL) σήμερα;
Η ζωντανή τιμή SURREAL στο USD είναι 0.00003328 USD, ενημερώνεται σε πραγματικό χρόνο με τα τελευταία δεδομένα της αγοράς.
Ποια είναι η τρέχουσα τιμή SURREAL σε USD;
Η τρέχουσα τιμή του SURREAL σε USD είναι $ 0.00003328. Ελέγξτε τον μετατροπέα MEXC για ακριβή μετατροπή token.
Ποια είναι η κεφαλαιοποίηση της αγοράς του SURREAL AI;
Η κεφαλαιοποίηση της αγοράς για το SURREAL είναι $ 33.28K USD. . Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς = τρέχουσα τιμή × κυκλοφορούσα προσφορά. Δείχνει τη συνολική αγοραία αξία και την κατάταξη του token.
Ποιος είναι ο συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος του SURREAL;
Ο συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος του SURREAL είναι 999.95M USD.
Ποια ήταν η υψηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών (ATH) του SURREAL;
Το SURREAL πέτυχε τιμή ATH ύψους 0.00041113 USD.
Ποια ήταν η χαμηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών (ATL) του SURREAL;
Το SURREAL είχε τιμή ATL ύψους 0.00001034 USD.
Ποιος είναι ο όγκος συναλλαγών του SURREAL;
Ο ζωντανός 24ωρος όγκος συναλλαγών για το SURREAL είναι -- USD.
Θα ανέβει το SURREAL υψηλότερα φέτος;
Το SURREAL μπορεί να αυξηθεί φέτος ανάλογα με τις συνθήκες της αγοράς και τις εξελίξεις του έργου. Ελέγξτε την SURREAL πρόβλεψη τιμής για μια πιο εμπεριστατωμένη ανάλυση.
Τελευταία ενημέρωση σελίδας: 2025-11-02 22:32:03 (UTC+8)

Αποποίηση ευθυνών

Οι τιμές των κρυπτονομισμάτων υπόκεινται σε υψηλ. κινδύνους της αγοράς και μεταβλητότητα τιμής. Θα πρέπει να επενδύετε σε έργα και προϊόντα με τα οποία είστε εξοικειωμένοι και να κατανοείτε τους κινδύνους που εμπεριέχονται. Θα πρέπει να εξετάζετε προσεκτικά την επενδυτική σας εμπειρία, την οικονομική σας κατάσταση, τους επενδυτικούς στόχους και την ανοχή ρίσκου και να συμβουλεύεστε έναν ανεξάρτητο οικονομικό σύμβουλο πριν κάνετε οποιαδήποτε επένδυση. Αυτό το υλικό δεν πρέπει να ερμηνεύεται ως οικονομική συμβουλή. Η προηγούμενη απόδοση δεν αποτελεί αξιόπιστο δείκτη μελλοντικής απόδοσης. Η αξία της επένδυσής σας μπορεί να μειωθεί όσο και να αυξηθεί και ενδέχεται να μην λάβετε πίσω το ποσό που επενδύσατε. Είστε αποκλειστικά υπεύθυνοι για τις επενδυτικές σας αποφάσεις. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για τυχόν απώλειες που μπορεί να υποστείτε. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, ανατρέξτε στους Όρους Χρήσης και την Προειδοποίηση Κινδύνου. Λάβετε επίσης υπόψη ότι τα δεδομένα που σχετίζονται με το προαναφερθέν κρυπτονόμισμα που παρουσιάζονται εδώ (όπως η τρέχουσα ζωντανή τιμή του) βασίζονται σε πηγές τρίτων. Σας παρουσιάζονται "ως έχουν" και μόνο για ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς, χωρίς καμία αντιπροσώπευση ή εγγύηση. Οι σύνδεσμοι που παρέχονται σε ιστότοπους τρίτων δεν υπόκεινται επίσης στον έλεγχο της MEXC. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για την αξιοπιστία και την ακρίβεια τέτοιων τοποθεσιών τρίτων και του περιεχομένου τους.

