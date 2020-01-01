Qudefi (QUDEFI) Tokenomics
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach.
The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards.
How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders.
What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk.
Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients.
What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
Qudefi (QUDEFI) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Qudefi (QUDEFI), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Tokenomics Qudefi (QUDEFI): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Qudefi (QUDEFI) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός QUDEFI token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα QUDEFI token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του QUDEFI, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του QUDEFI token!
