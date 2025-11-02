ΑνταλλαγήDEX+
Η σημερινή ζωντανή τιμή Quantum Swap είναι 0.00000574 USD. Παρακολουθήστε σε πραγματικό χρόνο QSWAP σε USD ενημερώσεις τιμών, ζωντανά διαγράμματα, κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς, 24ωρο όγκο και πολλά άλλα. Εξερευνήστε την τάση τιμής QSWAP εύκολα στη MEXC τώρα.

Περισσότερα για το QSWAP

Πληροφορίες Τιμής QSWAP

Τι είναι το QSWAP

Whitepaper QSWAP

Επίσημος Ιστότοπος QSWAP

Tokenomics QSWAP

Προβλέψεις Τιμών QSWAP

Quantum Swap Λογότ.

Quantum Swap Τιμή (QSWAP)

Μη καταχωρημένο

Live Τιμή 1 QSWAP σε USD

--
----
-23.10%1D
mexc
USD
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Ζωντανό Διάγραμμα Τιμών
Τελευταία ενημέρωση σελίδας: 2025-11-02 22:15:31 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Πληροφορίες τιμής (USD)

Εύρος αλλαγής τιμών 24ώρου:
$ 0.00000562
$ 0.00000562
Κατώτ. 24H
$ 0.00000758
$ 0.00000758
Υψηλ. 24H

$ 0.00000562
$ 0.00000562

$ 0.00000758
$ 0.00000758

$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259

$ 0.00000111
$ 0.00000111

-0.30%

-23.16%

-80.88%

-80.88%

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) τιμή σε πραγματικό χρόνο είναι $0.00000574. Κατά τη διάρκεια των τελευταίων 24 ωρών, έγιναν συναλλαγές QSWAP μεταξύ ενός χαμηλού $ 0.00000562 και ενός υψηλού $ 0.00000758, δείχνοντας ενεργή μεταβλητότητα της αγοράς. Η υψηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών του QSWAP είναι $ 0.00108259, ενώ η χαμηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών είναι $ 0.00000111.

Όσον αφορά τις βραχυπρόθεσμες επιδόσεις, το QSWAP έχει αλλάξει κατά -0.30% την τελευταία ώρα, -23.16% τις τελευταίες 24 ώρες και -80.88% τις τελευταίες 7 ημέρες. Αυτό σας παρέχει μια γρήγορη επισκόπηση των τελευταίων τάσεων των τιμών και της δυναμικής της αγοράς στη MEXC.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Πληροφορίες αγοράς

$ 57.64K
$ 57.64K

--
----

$ 57.64K
$ 57.64K

10.00B
10.00B

9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187

Η τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση του Quantum Swap είναι $ 57.64K, με 24ωρο όγκο συναλλαγών --. Η κυκλοφορούσα προσφορά του QSWAP είναι 10.00B, με συνολική προσφορά 9999999695.445187. Η πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμησή (FDV) του είναι $ 57.64K

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Ιστορικό τιμών USD

Κατά τη διάρκεια της σημερινής ημέρας, η μεταβολή τιμής από Quantum Swap σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Τις τελευταίες 30 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Quantum Swap σε USD ήταν $ -0.0000052904.
Στις τελευταίες 60 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Quantum Swap σε USD ήταν $ -0.0000052452.
Στις τελευταίες 90 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Quantum Swap σε USD ήταν $ -0.0005014095316322914.

ΠερίοδοςΑλλαγή (USD)Αλλαγή (%)
Σήμερα$ 0-23.16%
30 ημέρες$ -0.0000052904-92.16%
60 Ημέρες$ -0.0000052452-91.38%
90 Ημέρες$ -0.0005014095316322914-98.86%

Τι είναι Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Πόρος

Whitepaper
Επίσημος ιστότοπος

Quantum Swap Πρόβλεψη τιμής (USD)

Πόσο θα αξίζει το Quantum Swap (QSWAP) σε USD αύριο, την επόμενη εβδομάδα ή τον επόμενο μήνα; Πόσο θα μπορούσαν να αποτιμηθούν τα περιουσιακά σας στοιχεία Quantum Swap (QSWAP) το 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - ή ακόμη και σε 10 ή 20 χρόνια από τώρα; Χρησιμοποιήστε το εργαλείο πρόβλεψης τιμών μας για να εξερευνήσετε τόσο βραχυπρόθεσμες όσο και μακροπρόθεσμες προβλέψεις για το Quantum Swap.

Ελέγξτε την Quantum Swap πρόβλεψη τιμής τώρα!

QSWAP σε Τοπικά Νομίσματα

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Tokenomics

Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Quantum Swap (QSWAP) μπορεί να προσφέρει βαθύτερη κατανόηση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας και των δυνατοτήτων ανάπτυξής του. Από τον τρόπο με τον οποίο διανέμονται τα token μέχρι τον τρόπο διαχείρισης της προσφοράς, τα tokenomics αποκαλύπτουν τη βασική δομή της οικονομίας ενός έργου. Μάθετε τα εκτεταμένα tokenomics του QSWAP token τώρα!

Τα άτομα επίσης ρωτούν: Άλλες Ερωτήσεις Σχετικά με Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Πόσο αξίζει το Quantum Swap (QSWAP) σήμερα;
Η ζωντανή τιμή QSWAP στο USD είναι 0.00000574 USD, ενημερώνεται σε πραγματικό χρόνο με τα τελευταία δεδομένα της αγοράς.
Ποια είναι η τρέχουσα τιμή QSWAP σε USD;
Η τρέχουσα τιμή του QSWAP σε USD είναι $ 0.00000574. Ελέγξτε τον μετατροπέα MEXC για ακριβή μετατροπή token.
Ποια είναι η κεφαλαιοποίηση της αγοράς του Quantum Swap;
Η κεφαλαιοποίηση της αγοράς για το QSWAP είναι $ 57.64K USD. . Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς = τρέχουσα τιμή × κυκλοφορούσα προσφορά. Δείχνει τη συνολική αγοραία αξία και την κατάταξη του token.
Ποιος είναι ο συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος του QSWAP;
Ο συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος του QSWAP είναι 10.00B USD.
Ποια ήταν η υψηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών (ATH) του QSWAP;
Το QSWAP πέτυχε τιμή ATH ύψους 0.00108259 USD.
Ποια ήταν η χαμηλότερη τιμή όλων των εποχών (ATL) του QSWAP;
Το QSWAP είχε τιμή ATL ύψους 0.00000111 USD.
Ποιος είναι ο όγκος συναλλαγών του QSWAP;
Ο ζωντανός 24ωρος όγκος συναλλαγών για το QSWAP είναι -- USD.
Θα ανέβει το QSWAP υψηλότερα φέτος;
Το QSWAP μπορεί να αυξηθεί φέτος ανάλογα με τις συνθήκες της αγοράς και τις εξελίξεις του έργου. Ελέγξτε την QSWAP πρόβλεψη τιμής για μια πιο εμπεριστατωμένη ανάλυση.
Τελευταία ενημέρωση σελίδας: 2025-11-02 22:15:31 (UTC+8)

Αποποίηση ευθυνών

Οι τιμές των κρυπτονομισμάτων υπόκεινται σε υψηλ. κινδύνους της αγοράς και μεταβλητότητα τιμής. Θα πρέπει να επενδύετε σε έργα και προϊόντα με τα οποία είστε εξοικειωμένοι και να κατανοείτε τους κινδύνους που εμπεριέχονται. Θα πρέπει να εξετάζετε προσεκτικά την επενδυτική σας εμπειρία, την οικονομική σας κατάσταση, τους επενδυτικούς στόχους και την ανοχή ρίσκου και να συμβουλεύεστε έναν ανεξάρτητο οικονομικό σύμβουλο πριν κάνετε οποιαδήποτε επένδυση. Αυτό το υλικό δεν πρέπει να ερμηνεύεται ως οικονομική συμβουλή. Η προηγούμενη απόδοση δεν αποτελεί αξιόπιστο δείκτη μελλοντικής απόδοσης. Η αξία της επένδυσής σας μπορεί να μειωθεί όσο και να αυξηθεί και ενδέχεται να μην λάβετε πίσω το ποσό που επενδύσατε. Είστε αποκλειστικά υπεύθυνοι για τις επενδυτικές σας αποφάσεις. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για τυχόν απώλειες που μπορεί να υποστείτε. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, ανατρέξτε στους Όρους Χρήσης και την Προειδοποίηση Κινδύνου. Λάβετε επίσης υπόψη ότι τα δεδομένα που σχετίζονται με το προαναφερθέν κρυπτονόμισμα που παρουσιάζονται εδώ (όπως η τρέχουσα ζωντανή τιμή του) βασίζονται σε πηγές τρίτων. Σας παρουσιάζονται "ως έχουν" και μόνο για ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς, χωρίς καμία αντιπροσώπευση ή εγγύηση. Οι σύνδεσμοι που παρέχονται σε ιστότοπους τρίτων δεν υπόκεινται επίσης στον έλεγχο της MEXC. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για την αξιοπιστία και την ακρίβεια τέτοιων τοποθεσιών τρίτων και του περιεχομένου τους.

$110,469.45

$3,859.85

$0.02849

$184.67

$1,454.75

$110,469.45

$3,859.85

$184.67

$92.28

$2.5250

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.7800

$0.05599

$0.08357

$0.7800

$0.0051729

$0.000000000000000000000011

$2.524287

$0.06949

