Quantum Network Τιμή (QSWAP)
Η live τιμή του Quantum Network (QSWAP) σήμερα είναι 0 USD. Έχει τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς $ 30.77K USD. QSWAP σε USD η τιμή ενημερώνεται σε πραγματικό χρόνο.
Βασικές επιδόσεις της αγοράς Quantum Network:
- Ο 24ωρος όγκος συναλλαγών είναι -- USD
- Quantum Network η αλλαγή τιμή εντός των ημερών είναι +1.53%
- Έχει συνολικό δημόσια διαθέσιμο όγκο 10.00B USD
Λάβετε ενημερώσεις τιμών σε πραγματικό χρόνο για την τιμή QSWAP και USD στη MEXC. Μείνετε ενημερωμένοι με τα πιο πρόσφατα δεδομένα και την ανάλυση της αγοράς. Είναι απαραίτητο για να λαμβάνετε έξυπνες αποφάσεις συναλλαγών στην αγορά κρυπτονομισμάτων που λειτουργεί με ταχείς ρυθμούς. Η MEXC είναι η πλατφόρμα για ακριβείς πληροφορίες τιμής QSWAP.
Κατά τη διάρκεια της σημερινής ημέρας, η μεταβολή τιμής από Quantum Network σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Τις τελευταίες 30 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Quantum Network σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 60 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Quantum Network σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 90 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Quantum Network σε USD ήταν $ 0.
|Περίοδος
|Αλλαγή (USD)
|Αλλαγή (%)
|Σήμερα
|$ 0
|+1.53%
|30 ημέρες
|$ 0
|-11.58%
|60 Ημέρες
|$ 0
|-51.18%
|90 Ημέρες
|$ 0
|--
Ανακαλύψτε την τελευταία ανάλυση τιμής του Quantum Network: Κατώτ. και Υψηλ. 24h, ATH και ημερήσιες αλλαγές:
--
+1.53%
+8.63%
Γνωρίστε τα στατιστικά στοιχεία της αγοράς: κεφαλαιοποίηση της αγοράς, 24ωρος όγκος και προσφορά:
What is the project about? Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms. What makes your project unique? 1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability. 2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem. 3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security. History of your project. Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX What’s next for your project? Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development) What can your token be used for? 1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform. 2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations. 3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens. 4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity. 5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community. 6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users. 7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services. 8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
Η MEXC είναι το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων που εμπιστεύονται πάνω από 10 εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Φημίζεται ως το ανταλλακτήριο με την ευρύτερη επιλογή token, τις ταχύτερες καταχωρίσεις token και τις χαμηλότερες προμήθειες συναλλαγών στην αγορά. Ελάτε στη MEXC τώρα για να απολαύσετε τη βέλτιστη ρευστότητα και τις πιο ανταγωνιστικές προμήθειες στην αγορά!
Οι τιμές των κρυπτονομισμάτων υπόκεινται σε υψηλ. κινδύνους της αγοράς και μεταβλητότητα τιμής. Θα πρέπει να επενδύετε σε έργα και προϊόντα με τα οποία είστε εξοικειωμένοι και να κατανοείτε τους κινδύνους που εμπεριέχονται. Θα πρέπει να εξετάζετε προσεκτικά την επενδυτική σας εμπειρία, την οικονομική σας κατάσταση, τους επενδυτικούς στόχους και την ανοχή ρίσκου και να συμβουλεύεστε έναν ανεξάρτητο οικονομικό σύμβουλο πριν κάνετε οποιαδήποτε επένδυση. Αυτό το υλικό δεν πρέπει να ερμηνεύεται ως οικονομική συμβουλή. Η προηγούμενη απόδοση δεν αποτελεί αξιόπιστο δείκτη μελλοντικής απόδοσης. Η αξία της επένδυσής σας μπορεί να μειωθεί όσο και να αυξηθεί και ενδέχεται να μην λάβετε πίσω το ποσό που επενδύσατε. Είστε αποκλειστικά υπεύθυνοι για τις επενδυτικές σας αποφάσεις. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για τυχόν απώλειες που μπορεί να υποστείτε. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, ανατρέξτε στους Όρους Χρήσης και την Προειδοποίηση Κινδύνου. Λάβετε επίσης υπόψη ότι τα δεδομένα που σχετίζονται με το προαναφερθέν κρυπτονόμισμα που παρουσιάζονται εδώ (όπως η τρέχουσα ζωντανή τιμή του) βασίζονται σε πηγές τρίτων. Σας παρουσιάζονται "ως έχουν" και μόνο για ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς, χωρίς καμία αντιπροσώπευση ή εγγύηση. Οι σύνδεσμοι που παρέχονται σε ιστότοπους τρίτων δεν υπόκεινται επίσης στον έλεγχο της MEXC. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για την αξιοπιστία και την ακρίβεια τέτοιων τοποθεσιών τρίτων και του περιεχομένου τους.
|1 QSWAP σε VND
₫--
|1 QSWAP σε AUD
A$--
|1 QSWAP σε GBP
￡--
|1 QSWAP σε EUR
€--
|1 QSWAP σε USD
$--
|1 QSWAP σε MYR
RM--
|1 QSWAP σε TRY
₺--
|1 QSWAP σε JPY
¥--
|1 QSWAP σε RUB
₽--
|1 QSWAP σε INR
₹--
|1 QSWAP σε IDR
Rp--
|1 QSWAP σε KRW
₩--
|1 QSWAP σε PHP
₱--
|1 QSWAP σε EGP
￡E.--
|1 QSWAP σε BRL
R$--
|1 QSWAP σε CAD
C$--
|1 QSWAP σε BDT
৳--
|1 QSWAP σε NGN
₦--
|1 QSWAP σε UAH
₴--
|1 QSWAP σε VES
Bs--
|1 QSWAP σε PKR
Rs--
|1 QSWAP σε KZT
₸--
|1 QSWAP σε THB
฿--
|1 QSWAP σε TWD
NT$--
|1 QSWAP σε AED
د.إ--
|1 QSWAP σε CHF
Fr--
|1 QSWAP σε HKD
HK$--
|1 QSWAP σε MAD
.د.م--
|1 QSWAP σε MXN
$--