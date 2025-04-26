Lucky Block Τιμή (LBLOCK)
Η live τιμή του Lucky Block (LBLOCK) σήμερα είναι 0 USD. Έχει τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς $ 1.47M USD. LBLOCK σε USD η τιμή ενημερώνεται σε πραγματικό χρόνο.
Βασικές επιδόσεις της αγοράς Lucky Block:
- Ο 24ωρος όγκος συναλλαγών είναι -- USD
- Lucky Block η αλλαγή τιμή εντός των ημερών είναι +2.77%
- Έχει συνολικό δημόσια διαθέσιμο όγκο 100.00B USD
Λάβετε ενημερώσεις τιμών σε πραγματικό χρόνο για την τιμή LBLOCK και USD στη MEXC. Μείνετε ενημερωμένοι με τα πιο πρόσφατα δεδομένα και την ανάλυση της αγοράς. Είναι απαραίτητο για να λαμβάνετε έξυπνες αποφάσεις συναλλαγών στην αγορά κρυπτονομισμάτων που λειτουργεί με ταχείς ρυθμούς. Η MEXC είναι η πλατφόρμα για ακριβείς πληροφορίες τιμής LBLOCK.
Κατά τη διάρκεια της σημερινής ημέρας, η μεταβολή τιμής από Lucky Block σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Τις τελευταίες 30 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Lucky Block σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 60 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Lucky Block σε USD ήταν $ 0.
Στις τελευταίες 90 ημέρες, η μεταβολή τιμής από Lucky Block σε USD ήταν $ 0.
|Περίοδος
|Αλλαγή (USD)
|Αλλαγή (%)
|Σήμερα
|$ 0
|+2.77%
|30 ημέρες
|$ 0
|+32.62%
|60 Ημέρες
|$ 0
|-1.47%
|90 Ημέρες
|$ 0
|--
Ανακαλύψτε την τελευταία ανάλυση τιμής του Lucky Block: Κατώτ. και Υψηλ. 24h, ATH και ημερήσιες αλλαγές:
-0.04%
+2.77%
+15.65%
Γνωρίστε τα στατιστικά στοιχεία της αγοράς: κεφαλαιοποίηση της αγοράς, 24ωρος όγκος και προσφορά:
Lucky Block Casino & $LBLOCK is a trailblazing iGaming platform that combines the thrill of online gaming with the transformative power of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 technology. Offering over 5,000 games, a VIP program, live casino experiences, a comprehensive sportsbook, token staking, futures trading, and life-changing jackpots, Lucky Block caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences. Since its inception, Lucky Block has driven hypergrowth, forging high-profile partnerships with Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart as their exclusive Asian partner and UFC legend Michael Bisping. At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LBLOCK V2 token, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that redefines the gaming experience. LBLOCK rewards users with exclusive perks such as rakebacks, cashback, tailored promotions, futures trading, jackpots, and staking opportunities. It gamifies the LBLOCK token while playing a pivotal role in the evolving Web 3.0 iGaming space, offering users additional value backed by the consistent growth of the casino platform. The Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further elevate the ecosystem. With only 3,500 NFTs minted, these assets grant holders access to unique NFT gaming opportunities and VIP experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lucky Block's offerings. Lucky Block's ecosystem and token utility are driven by a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and secure, rewarding gameplay. This dynamic approach positions Lucky Block as a leader in the iGaming and cryptocurrency spaces. The LBLOCK token serves as a versatile and dynamic currency within the Lucky Block ecosystem, designed to enhance user experiences while providing tangible value. As a gaming currency, LBLOCK enables players to access over 5,000 games, sports betting, and live casino features across the platform, including the Telegram-based casino. Players who use LBLOCK are rewarded with incentives like rakebacks and cashback of up to 15%, adding an extra layer of value to their gaming sessions. Exclusive access is another cornerstone of LBLOCK’s utility. Certain games, missions, features, and promotions will require LBLOCK for participation, fostering demand and creating a sense of exclusivity. Moreover, LBLOCK staking allows holders to earn passive income while unlocking rewards, bonuses, and entry into special events. This staking mechanism is an essential feature for long-term token holders, aligning with their goals for sustained value growth. Incentives and promotions are deeply integrated into LBLOCK’s utility. The token acts as the primary currency for accessing rewards like jackpot entries, free spins, and other exclusive offers. Holders can also enter LBLOCK-specific jackpots, and connecting their Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further amplifies their opportunities by granting additional tickets. Beyond the platform, LBLOCK has real-world applications. In 2025, a third-party platform will enable LBLOCK to be used for everyday purchases, expanding its utility beyond gaming. This groundbreaking feature aims to further drive demand for the token, bridging the gap between crypto and mainstream adoption. LBLOCK also supports tradability, allowing holders to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat on decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). This flexibility ensures that the token adapts to market trends while maintaining its role as a core asset in the Lucky Block ecosystem. Finally, the introduction of futures trading adds another layer to LBLOCK’s utility. Set to launch as part of Lucky Block’s Web 3.0 offerings, this feature aligns with the token’s vision of providing a robust and versatile platform for the next generation of iGaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
Η MEXC είναι το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων που εμπιστεύονται πάνω από 10 εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Φημίζεται ως το ανταλλακτήριο με την ευρύτερη επιλογή token, τις ταχύτερες καταχωρίσεις token και τις χαμηλότερες προμήθειες συναλλαγών στην αγορά. Ελάτε στη MEXC τώρα για να απολαύσετε τη βέλτιστη ρευστότητα και τις πιο ανταγωνιστικές προμήθειες στην αγορά!
Οι τιμές των κρυπτονομισμάτων υπόκεινται σε υψηλ. κινδύνους της αγοράς και μεταβλητότητα τιμής. Θα πρέπει να επενδύετε σε έργα και προϊόντα με τα οποία είστε εξοικειωμένοι και να κατανοείτε τους κινδύνους που εμπεριέχονται. Θα πρέπει να εξετάζετε προσεκτικά την επενδυτική σας εμπειρία, την οικονομική σας κατάσταση, τους επενδυτικούς στόχους και την ανοχή ρίσκου και να συμβουλεύεστε έναν ανεξάρτητο οικονομικό σύμβουλο πριν κάνετε οποιαδήποτε επένδυση. Αυτό το υλικό δεν πρέπει να ερμηνεύεται ως οικονομική συμβουλή. Η προηγούμενη απόδοση δεν αποτελεί αξιόπιστο δείκτη μελλοντικής απόδοσης. Η αξία της επένδυσής σας μπορεί να μειωθεί όσο και να αυξηθεί και ενδέχεται να μην λάβετε πίσω το ποσό που επενδύσατε. Είστε αποκλειστικά υπεύθυνοι για τις επενδυτικές σας αποφάσεις. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για τυχόν απώλειες που μπορεί να υποστείτε. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, ανατρέξτε στους Όρους Χρήσης και την Προειδοποίηση Κινδύνου. Λάβετε επίσης υπόψη ότι τα δεδομένα που σχετίζονται με το προαναφερθέν κρυπτονόμισμα που παρουσιάζονται εδώ (όπως η τρέχουσα ζωντανή τιμή του) βασίζονται σε πηγές τρίτων. Σας παρουσιάζονται "ως έχουν" και μόνο για ενημερωτικούς σκοπούς, χωρίς καμία αντιπροσώπευση ή εγγύηση. Οι σύνδεσμοι που παρέχονται σε ιστότοπους τρίτων δεν υπόκεινται επίσης στον έλεγχο της MEXC. Η MEXC δεν ευθύνεται για την αξιοπιστία και την ακρίβεια τέτοιων τοποθεσιών τρίτων και του περιεχομένου τους.
|1 LBLOCK σε VND
₫--
|1 LBLOCK σε AUD
A$--
|1 LBLOCK σε GBP
￡--
|1 LBLOCK σε EUR
€--
|1 LBLOCK σε USD
$--
|1 LBLOCK σε MYR
RM--
|1 LBLOCK σε TRY
₺--
|1 LBLOCK σε JPY
¥--
|1 LBLOCK σε RUB
₽--
|1 LBLOCK σε INR
₹--
|1 LBLOCK σε IDR
Rp--
|1 LBLOCK σε KRW
₩--
|1 LBLOCK σε PHP
₱--
|1 LBLOCK σε EGP
￡E.--
|1 LBLOCK σε BRL
R$--
|1 LBLOCK σε CAD
C$--
|1 LBLOCK σε BDT
৳--
|1 LBLOCK σε NGN
₦--
|1 LBLOCK σε UAH
₴--
|1 LBLOCK σε VES
Bs--
|1 LBLOCK σε PKR
Rs--
|1 LBLOCK σε KZT
₸--
|1 LBLOCK σε THB
฿--
|1 LBLOCK σε TWD
NT$--
|1 LBLOCK σε AED
د.إ--
|1 LBLOCK σε CHF
Fr--
|1 LBLOCK σε HKD
HK$--
|1 LBLOCK σε MAD
.د.م--
|1 LBLOCK σε MXN
$--