Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2)
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution.
We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world.
Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin.
Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle.
The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness.
DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Tokenomics Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός DOGSHIT2 token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα DOGSHIT2 token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του DOGSHIT2, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του DOGSHIT2 token!
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής DOGSHIT2
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το DOGSHIT2; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του DOGSHIT2 συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.