Dawg World (DAWG) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες Dawg World (DAWG)
Launched in [04/21/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
Dawg World (DAWG) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Dawg World (DAWG), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Tokenomics Dawg World (DAWG): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Dawg World (DAWG) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός DAWG token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα DAWG token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του DAWG, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του DAWG token!
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής DAWG
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το DAWG; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του DAWG συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.