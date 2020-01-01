Akash Network (AKT) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες Akash Network (AKT)
What is Akash Network?
Akash Network is spearheading a paradigm shift in cloud computing, disrupting conventional cloud services, and pioneering a revolution in access to essential cloud resources. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Akash Network has developed an open-source, decentralized, marketplace for cloud computing, offering an unprecedented level of speed, efficiency, and affordability. This innovation is set to transform the way users perceive and utilize cloud services. What are the key features of Akash Network?
Decentralized Cloud Computing: Akash Network, built on a blockchain-based framework, eliminates dependence on centralized cloud providers, offering superior security, transparency for users' data and transactions, and enhanced scalability.
Permissionless Marketplace: By offering an open marketplace, Akash Network allows anyone with computational resources to become a cloud provider. Users can lease out their unused computing capacities, fostering competition and driving down prices.
Flexible and Secure: With Akash, developers can effortlessly deploy applications and workloads. Moreover, the platform offers high security by using the native AKT token to ensure the integrity and authenticity of transactions on the network.
Staking and Incentive Mechanism: Holders of the AKT token can participate in the network by staking their tokens. This not only helps secure the network but also earns them rewards.
Interoperable Ecosystem: Akash Network is designed to be blockchain agnostic and is built on the Cosmos SDK, allowing for easy integration with other blockchain networks and fostering cross-chain collaborations.
Eco-friendly: Compared to traditional cloud services, Akash Network is more energy-efficient. The network's consensus mechanism is based on Proof-of-Stake, which is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Proof-of-Work used by many other blockchain networks.
How does GPU Marketplace benefit AI Hosting?
One of the unique offerings of Akash Network is its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) marketplace, which proves to be a game-changer for AI hosting. Leveraging its decentralized cloud, Akash Network provides a platform where individuals and businesses can rent out their idle GPU resources to those in need, particularly AI developers and researchers. Here’s why this is a groundbreaking feature:
Cost-Effectiveness: Traditional cloud services are expensive, especially when renting GPUs for AI processing. Akash Network's open marketplace fosters competition, driving down the costs of GPU rentals and making it more affordable for AI researchers and developers.
Scalability and Performance: With access to a decentralized pool of GPU resources, AI developers can easily scale their operations and computational power without the constraints of traditional cloud infrastructure. This translates to faster training and deployment of AI models.
Security and Privacy: AI applications require processing sensitive data. Akash Network’s blockchain-based framework ensures that data is handled securely and transparently without the vulnerabilities of centralized systems.
Democratizing AI: By lowering the barriers to entry in terms of cost and accessibility to GPU resources, Akash Network empowers a wider range of individuals and organizations, even at the early stage, to participate in AI development and hosting, contributing to innovation and technological advancement.
Eco-Friendly Resource Utilization: By efficiently utilizing idle GPU resources through its marketplace, Akash Network dramatically minimizes environmental impact, in stark contrast to the significant ecological footprint associated with constructing and maintaining dedicated data centers. Akash Network's maximized resource efficiency enables it to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and reducing carbon footprints.
Global Accessibility: Akash Network’s global marketplace ensures that AI developers and researchers worldwide have equal access to GPU resources, irrespective of their geographical location.
By providing an efficient, secure, and cost-effective alternative for AI hosting through its GPU marketplace, Akash Network is not only revolutionizing cloud computing but also making a substantial impact on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. What is AKT Token?
AKT is the native cryptocurrency token of Akash Network. It is integral for securing the network, executing transactions and contracts, and incentivizing community participation through staking and rewards. As the ecosystem grows, AKT is anticipated to play an increasingly vital role in enabling and securing decentralized cloud services. The AKT 2.0 proposal introduces Take Rate and Provider Incentives to kick-start growth. Join the discussion for updates.
What are the prospects for Akash?
Akash Network is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cloud computing. With its decentralized nature, coupled with a growing demand for secure, open, and affordable cloud solutions, Akash Network is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the cloud computing industry. The ongoing developments and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to its adoption and utility in the near future.
Join Akash Network to be part of this groundbreaking venture in reshaping the cloud computing landscape!
Please note: This is not financial advice. It’s always recommended to conduct your own research before making any investments.
Akash Network (AKT) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Akash Network (AKT), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Tokenomics Akash Network (AKT): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Akash Network (AKT) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός AKT token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα AKT token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του AKT, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του AKT token!
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής AKT
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το AKT; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του AKT συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.