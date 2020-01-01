Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες Toshi (TOSHI)
Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
Toshi (TOSHI) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Toshi (TOSHI), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token Toshi (TOSHI)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token TOSHI. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, providing a suite of open-source tools for creators and projects. Its token economics are designed to support a permissionless, community-driven ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Issuance Mechanism
Toshi supports multiple launch and distribution mechanisms for new tokens created via its platform:
- Native Presale: Projects can conduct a presale using ETH, allowing early supporters to purchase tokens before public trading.
- Native Fair Launch: Tokens are distributed equitably without a presale, ensuring all participants have equal access.
- USDC Presale: Presale using USDC stablecoin, targeting investors who prefer stablecoins to mitigate volatility.
- USDC Fair Launch: Fair launch using USDC, providing stablecoin liquidity for equitable token distribution.
These mechanisms are designed to be flexible, supporting both traditional fundraising and fair launch models.
Token Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages for the Toshi token itself are not detailed in the available sources, the platform enables projects to customize their own token allocations during launch. Typical allocation categories may include:
- Community and ecosystem incentives
- Team and advisors
- Liquidity provision
- Treasury and development funds
The allocation is determined by the project launching the token, with options for presale, fair launch, and liquidity provisioning.
Example: Toshi Token Supply
|Name
|Symbol
|Max Supply
|Circulating Market Cap (USD)
|Latest Price (USD)
|Toshi
|TOSHI
|420,690,000,000
|$239,081,997
|$0.00056644
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Toshi tokens are integral to the platform’s ecosystem, with several key use cases:
- Transaction Utility: Used within the Toshi toolkit for services like Multi-sender, Token Locker, Liquidity Locker, and Toshi Swap.
- Incentives: Projects can use Toshi tokens for airdrops, community rewards, and liquidity mining.
- Fundraising: Toshi tokens can be distributed via the Launchpad for project fundraising.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens in similar ecosystems are often used for governance and voting.
Locking Mechanism
Toshi provides a robust token locking system to enhance security and trust:
- Token Locker: Allows projects and users to lock standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2 and V3), and NFTs.
- Flexible Locking: Users can specify the amount, beneficiary, and unlock time for each lock.
- Proof of Security: Locked tokens provide verifiable evidence of security, reassuring investors and stakeholders.
Locking Process
- Select Type of Lock: Choose between standard token, regular liquidity, or V3 LP token lock.
- Enter Lock Details: Specify token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
- Review and Finalize: Approve and submit the locking transaction.
- Completion: Locked tokens are transferred and held until the unlock time.
Unlocking Time
- Customizable Unlocking: The unlock time is set by the user or project at the time of locking. Tokens become available to the beneficiary only after the specified unlock date and time.
- Use Cases: Locks can be set for investor assurance, liquidity management, or project milestones.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Presale, fair launch (ETH/USDC), airdrop, liquidity mining
|Allocation
|Customizable by project; typical categories: community, team, liquidity, treasury
|Usage
|Platform utility, incentives, fundraising, potential governance
|Incentives
|Airdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, community engagement
|Locking
|Token Locker for standard, liquidity, and V3 tokens; flexible lock parameters
|Unlocking
|User/project-defined unlock time; tokens released to beneficiary after lock expires
Additional Notes
- The Toshi platform emphasizes permissionless, open-source tools, allowing projects to tailor token economics to their needs.
- The locking and unlocking mechanisms are designed to build trust and ensure long-term commitment from project teams and investors.
For more detailed, project-specific tokenomics, refer to the documentation and launchpad guides provided by Toshi.
Tokenomics Toshi (TOSHI): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Toshi (TOSHI) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός TOSHI token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα TOSHI token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του TOSHI, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του TOSHI token!
Πώς να Αγοράσετε TOSHI
Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε Toshi (TOSHI) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς TOSHI, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.
Toshi (TOSHI) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών TOSHI βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής TOSHI
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το TOSHI; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του TOSHI συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
