Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες Qubic (QUBIC)
Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.
Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Qubic (QUBIC), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token Qubic (QUBIC)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token QUBIC. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Qubic’s token economics are designed to balance long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms, allocations, and incentive structures, with a focus on recent updates and the impact of “Project X.”
Issuance Mechanism
- Emission Model: Qubic emits 1 trillion QUBIC per week, with a hard supply cap originally set at 1,000 trillion QUBIC. However, with the launch of Project X (August 2024), the supply cap was cut by 80% to 200 trillion QUBIC.
- Halving Schedule: Emissions are reduced by 15% annually through a halving mechanism, further slowing the rate of new token creation.
- Burn Mechanism: QUBIC incorporates a deflationary burn model. Coins are burned during smart contract execution and through early withdrawal penalties in staking, ensuring the circulating supply is continually reduced.
Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the main allocation categories, cliffs, vesting periods, and unlock schedules:
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Vesting/Unlock
|Notes
|Pre-Seed Holders
|15.9%
|6 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks start 6 months after TGE, finish at 18 months
|Retrodrop/Marketing 2023
|1.7%
|6 months
|1 year (quarterly, 25%/3mo)
|Full unlock within 1 year
|Team
|9%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Treasury & Marketing
|14%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Loyalty Program
|7%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Seed
|7.4%
|12 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Liquidity
|8%
|None
|Immediate
|Fully liquid at TGE
|Ecosystem Growth
|25%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Listing
|5%
|24 months
|Full unlock after 24 months
- Computor Controlled Fund (CCF): 8% of weekly emissions are reallocated to the CCF, supporting development, marketing, and community projects. This allocation is managed by network validators (“computors”) and can be adjusted as needed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking (QEarn): Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY. Early unlocks are allowed but result in reduced rewards and a portion of the unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other stakers.
- Smart Contracts: QUBIC is used to pay for contract execution, with tokens spent on contract shares being locked, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Participation: QUBIC is used for governance, funding proposals, and incentivizing ecosystem growth through grants and airdrops.
- Burns: Both smart contract execution and early staking withdrawals contribute to the deflationary model.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: Staking via QEarn allows users to lock tokens for up to 52 weeks. Early withdrawal is possible but penalized, with penalties burned or redistributed.
- Unlocking: Rewards are distributed upon unlocking. Full rewards are given for the maximum lock period; early unlocks receive partial rewards.
- Vesting: Most major allocations (team, ecosystem, treasury) are subject to long cliffs and gradual vesting, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Recent Supply and Circulation Trends
- Circulating Supply (July 2025): ~121.8 trillion QUBIC
- Total Supply (July 2025): ~151.8 trillion QUBIC
- Locked Supply: As of January 2025, nearly 11% of circulating supply was locked in QEarn, demonstrating strong community participation in staking and yield programs.
Strategic Implications and Future Outlook
- Deflationary Pressure: The combination of emission reductions, burns, and long vesting schedules is designed to create deflationary pressure, supporting long-term value.
- Ecosystem Growth: The CCF and ecosystem allocations ensure ongoing funding for development, marketing, and community initiatives.
- Decentralized Governance: Computors and community members have a direct say in emission adjustments and fund allocations, promoting sustainability and adaptability.
Summary Table: Qubic Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1T QUBIC/week, 15% annual halving, 200T max supply (post-Project X)
|Allocation
|See detailed table above; major allocations to ecosystem, team, treasury, liquidity
|Usage
|Staking (QEarn), smart contracts, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Yield for staking, redistribution of penalties, grants, airdrops
|Locking
|Up to 52 weeks (QEarn), with flexible early unlocks and penalties
|Unlocking
|Gradual vesting for most allocations, immediate for liquidity, full rewards for max lock
|Deflationary Model
|Burns from smart contracts and early unlocks, emission reductions
References for Further Reading
- QEarn: Locking Coins for Yield
- Project X: Emission Model and Supply Cap
- CCF: The Funding Element of Project X
In conclusion:
Qubic’s tokenomics are robust, with a strong focus on long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. The combination of emission controls, deflationary mechanisms, and strategic allocations positions Qubic for resilience and adaptability in the evolving blockchain landscape.
Tokenomics Qubic (QUBIC): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Qubic (QUBIC) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός QUBIC token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα QUBIC token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του QUBIC, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του QUBIC token!
Πώς να Αγοράσετε QUBIC
Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε Qubic (QUBIC) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς QUBIC, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.
Qubic (QUBIC) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών QUBIC βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής QUBIC
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το QUBIC; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του QUBIC συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.
Αγόρασε Qubic (QUBIC)
Ποσό
1 QUBIC = 0.00000303 USD