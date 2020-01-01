GROK (GROK) Tokenomics
GROK is a meme coin on Ethereum.
Grok is a meme token inspired by Elon Musk's Grok AI program. It has rapidly gained attention in the crypto space, reaching a $160 million market capitalization within eight days of launch and attracting over 11,000 holders. However, it is important to note that the GROK token is not officially affiliated with the actual Grok AI service.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 420,000,000,000,000,000 GROK tokens.
- Issuance: The token was created and distributed via a presale and liquidity event, with the contract deployed using the PINKSALE token launch tool. The contract is fully verifiable and audited, with no malicious functions.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Pre-sale + Liquidity
|95%
|CEX Listing
|5%
- Pre-sale + Liquidity: The vast majority of tokens (95%) were allocated to presale participants and liquidity pools, ensuring broad community distribution and deep liquidity.
- CEX Listing: 5% of the supply is reserved for centralized exchange listings, supporting future trading and adoption.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: The GROK token is primarily a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It is designed for trading, holding, and community engagement.
- Ecosystem Role: The token is used to access AI services, reward contributors, and support the growth of the Grok ecosystem, including AI tools, NFT generation, and contract scanning.
- Incentives: There are no explicit staking or farming incentives; the main incentive is speculative trading and community-driven value appreciation.
Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Lock: The liquidity for GROK is locked for 100 years, providing holders with confidence in the token's stability and reducing the risk of rug pulls.
- Team Tokens: There are no team tokens, which aligns the interests of the community and reduces the risk of large insider sell-offs.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens allocated to presale and liquidity were made available immediately upon launch.
- No Vesting: There is no vesting schedule or delayed unlock for any portion of the supply, as there are no team or advisor allocations.
Additional Notes
- Security: The contract is audited and the ownership was renounced at launch, ensuring that no single party can alter the contract or access locked liquidity.
- Community Focus: The project emphasizes transparency, safety, and community-driven growth, with no central authority controlling the token supply.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|420 quadrillion tokens, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|95% presale + liquidity, 5% CEX listing
|Usage/Incentive
|Meme coin, access to AI services, community rewards
|Locking
|Liquidity locked for 100 years, no team tokens
|Unlocking
|All tokens unlocked at launch, no vesting or delayed unlocks
Implications and Considerations
- Decentralization: The absence of team tokens and the renounced contract ownership promote decentralization and community trust.
- Speculative Nature: As a meme token, GROK's value is highly speculative and driven by community sentiment rather than utility or revenue generation.
- Security: The long-term liquidity lock and contract audit reduce the risk of common DeFi exploits and rug pulls.
- No Structured Incentives: Without staking, farming, or structured rewards, the token relies on organic community growth and speculative trading for value appreciation.
In conclusion, Grok's token economics are designed for maximum transparency and community alignment, with all tokens unlocked at launch, no team allocations, and a focus on meme-driven growth. This structure minimizes centralization risks but also means the token's value is subject to high volatility and market sentiment.
