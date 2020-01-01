Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomics

Ανακαλύψτε σημαντικές πληροφορίες για το Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της προσφοράς token, του μοντέλου διανομής και των δεδομένων της αγοράς σε πραγματικό χρόνο.
Πληροφορίες Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών

Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.

Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς:
$ 48.04M
$ 48.04M$ 48.04M
Συνολική προμήθεια:
$ 999.95M
$ 999.95M$ 999.95M
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
$ 999.95M
$ 999.95M$ 999.95M
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
$ 48.04M
$ 48.04M$ 48.04M
Ρεκόρ υψηλότερης τιμής:
$ 0.6985
$ 0.6985$ 0.6985
Ρεκόρ χαμηλότερης τιμής:
$ 0.01784659462823309
$ 0.01784659462823309$ 0.01784659462823309
Τρέχουσα τιμή:
$ 0.04804
$ 0.04804$ 0.04804

Σε βάθος δομή Token Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token CHILLGUY. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
  • Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Description
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
Team20Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
Existing Investors13Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
Ecosystem Fund2.4For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
Livestreaming3Marketing and platform promotion activities
Foundation2For long-term sustainability and project management

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
  • Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.

Unlocking Time

  • Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
  • Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.

Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking ScheduleNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33ImmediateLargest initial distribution
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24Gradual (2025-2029)For rewards, growth, and development
Team20Gradual (2025-2029)Standard vesting to prevent dumps
Existing Investors13Gradual (2025-2029)Vested to align with long-term interests
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6As neededFor exchange listings and liquidity
Ecosystem Fund2.4Gradual (2025-2029)For partnerships and grants
Livestreaming3As neededFor marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2Gradual (2025-2029)For sustainability and management

Implications and Analysis

  • Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
  • Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
  • Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.

Tokenomics Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης

Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.

Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:

Συνολική προμήθεια:

Ο μέγιστος αριθμός CHILLGUY token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.

Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:

Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.

Μέγιστη παροχή:

Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα CHILLGUY token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.

FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):

Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.

Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:

Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.

Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;

Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.

Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.

Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.

Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.

Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του CHILLGUY, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του CHILLGUY token!

