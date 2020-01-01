CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Tokenomics
Official CZ's dog
Broccoli 714 is a memecoin that emerged in early 2025 following Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's public reveal of his dog's name, "Broccoli." The token quickly gained traction on BNB Chain and other blockchains, with significant trading activity and social media attention. However, Broccoli 714, like many memecoins, exhibits highly speculative and community-driven tokenomics, with little to no formal documentation or standardized economic design. Below is a comprehensive analysis based on available data:
Issuance Mechanism
- Decentralized, Permissionless Launch: Broccoli 714 was created in a frenzy of memecoin launches, primarily on platforms like Four.Meme (BNB Chain) and Pump.fun (Solana). The tokens were deployed by anonymous or pseudonymous developers, often using automated smart contracts.
- No Official Supply Cap or Emission Schedule: There is no evidence of a fixed maximum supply, structured emission, or inflation schedule. The supply and contract parameters are determined by the deploying party at launch, with no central authority or ongoing minting.
Allocation Mechanism
- Creator/Insider Allocation: Early reports indicate that some Broccoli-themed tokens saw their creators or "snipers" use smart contracts to acquire large portions of the supply at launch. For example, one wallet acquired over 110 million tokens and sold them for millions in profit within minutes.
- Open Market Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via open trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) immediately after launch. There were no public sales, airdrops, or structured vesting for the broader community.
- No Documented Team, Treasury, or Ecosystem Allocations: Unlike more formal projects, there is no evidence of pre-allocated reserves for development, marketing, or ecosystem growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Purely Speculative Asset: Broccoli 714, like most memecoins, has no intrinsic utility, governance function, or protocol-based rewards. Its primary use is for speculative trading and social signaling within the crypto community.
- No Staking, Yield, or Fee Distribution: There are no mechanisms for holders to earn passive income, participate in governance, or receive protocol fees.
- Community-Driven Value: The token's value is driven by social media hype, viral trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Formal Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or contractual restrictions on transfers. All tokens are typically liquid and tradeable from the moment of launch.
- Potential for Insider Advantage: The lack of locking mechanisms allows early buyers or contract deployers to sell large amounts immediately, often leading to rapid price volatility and "pump-and-dump" dynamics.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and tradeable at launch. There are no scheduled unlocks or delayed releases.
- No Transparency on Insider Holdings: Due to the anonymous nature of deployment, it is difficult to track or verify if any portion of the supply is informally "locked" by insiders.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Broccoli 714 Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Decentralized, permissionless launch; no official supply cap or emission schedule
|Allocation Mechanism
|Creator/insider allocation at launch; open market trading; no structured allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative; no utility, staking, or rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|None; all tokens liquid at launch; no vesting or contractual locks
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no scheduled unlocks or vesting
Context and Implications
- Extreme Volatility: Broccoli 714 and similar memecoins are subject to rapid price swings, with early insiders often profiting at the expense of later buyers.
- Lack of Transparency: The absence of formal documentation, audits, or governance increases risk for participants.
- Community Hype: The token's value is almost entirely driven by social media trends and viral events, not by underlying utility or economic fundamentals.
- No Official Endorsement: CZ and Binance have explicitly stated there is no "official" Broccoli token, and the proliferation of such tokens is a community phenomenon.
Conclusion
Broccoli 714 exemplifies the speculative, community-driven nature of memecoins in 2025. Its token economics are characterized by a lack of formal structure, immediate liquidity, and high risk, with value driven by social media and market sentiment rather than utility or incentives. Prospective participants should exercise extreme caution and understand the risks inherent in such assets.
Tokenomics CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός BROCCOLI token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα BROCCOLI token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του BROCCOLI, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του BROCCOLI token!
1 BROCCOLI = 0.02522 USD