AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.
The token economics of the AI Agent Layer—exemplified by platforms such as Virtuals Protocol—are designed to ensure fair distribution, incentivize long-term participation, and align the interests of creators, users, and the broader ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO):
- New AI agents are launched via an IAO, where creators lock a specified amount of the platform’s native token (e.g., $VIRTUAL).
- Locking these tokens triggers the minting of a new fungible token representing the agent (e.g., $SWIFT for an agent named SWIFT).
- All agent tokens are added to a liquidity pool, paired with the platform token, upholding a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Example (Virtuals Protocol)
|Creator/Agent Owner
|Receives ownership of the locked liquidity pool for the agent token
|100% of initial liquidity pool
|Community/Users
|Can purchase agent tokens via the bonding curve and participate in governance
|Open to all, no insider allocation
|Platform Treasury/Rewards
|Not explicitly allocated in IAO; incentives may be distributed via usage
|N/A in IAO, but possible in future
- Fair Launch Principle:
- No pre-mine or insider allocation; all tokens are distributed via the liquidity pool.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Token Utility:
- Agent tokens are used for governance (e.g., voting on agent upgrades).
- Tokens may grant access to agent services or share in agent-generated revenue.
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to participate in governance and agent improvement.
- The creator is incentivized by ownership of the liquidity pool, which is locked for a long period (see below).
Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock:
- The liquidity pool created for each agent token (paired with the platform token) is locked for ten years.
- The creator holds ownership of the locked liquidity, ensuring long-term commitment and discouraging short-term speculation.
- Validation Power:
- Initially, validation power for agent upgrades is delegated to a bot for efficiency, but ultimately rests with the liquidity pool owner.
Unlocking Time
- Liquidity Unlock:
- The liquidity pool is locked for a fixed period of ten years from creation.
- After ten years, the creator regains access to the liquidity, aligning incentives for sustained agent development and ecosystem stability.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|IAO: Lock platform tokens, mint agent tokens, create liquidity pool
|Allocation
|100% to liquidity pool (no pre-mine/insiders); open to all via bonding curve
|Usage/Incentive
|Governance, access to services, revenue sharing, long-term creator incentives
|Locking
|Liquidity pool locked for 10 years; creator owns locked liquidity
|Unlocking
|Liquidity unlocks after 10 years; validation power initially delegated, then to owner
Design Principles and Implications
- Fairness: No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch.
- Long-Term Alignment: Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health.
- Decentralized Governance: Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions.
- Stability: The long lock period and bonding curve mechanism help prevent sudden supply shocks and price manipulation.
Tokenomics AI Agent Layer (AIFUN): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός AIFUN token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα AIFUN token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του AIFUN, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του AIFUN token!
