Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token AIFUN. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.

The token economics of the AI Agent Layer—exemplified by platforms such as Virtuals Protocol—are designed to ensure fair distribution, incentivize long-term participation, and align the interests of creators, users, and the broader ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Agent Offering (IAO): New AI agents are launched via an IAO, where creators lock a specified amount of the platform’s native token (e.g., $VIRTUAL). Locking these tokens triggers the minting of a new fungible token representing the agent (e.g., $SWIFT for an agent named SWIFT). All agent tokens are added to a liquidity pool, paired with the platform token, upholding a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.



Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Description Example (Virtuals Protocol) Creator/Agent Owner Receives ownership of the locked liquidity pool for the agent token 100% of initial liquidity pool Community/Users Can purchase agent tokens via the bonding curve and participate in governance Open to all, no insider allocation Platform Treasury/Rewards Not explicitly allocated in IAO; incentives may be distributed via usage N/A in IAO, but possible in future

Fair Launch Principle: No pre-mine or insider allocation; all tokens are distributed via the liquidity pool.



Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Token Utility: Agent tokens are used for governance (e.g., voting on agent upgrades). Tokens may grant access to agent services or share in agent-generated revenue.

Incentives: Users are incentivized to participate in governance and agent improvement. The creator is incentivized by ownership of the liquidity pool, which is locked for a long period (see below).



Locking Mechanism

Liquidity Pool Lock: The liquidity pool created for each agent token (paired with the platform token) is locked for ten years. The creator holds ownership of the locked liquidity, ensuring long-term commitment and discouraging short-term speculation.

Validation Power: Initially, validation power for agent upgrades is delegated to a bot for efficiency, but ultimately rests with the liquidity pool owner.



Unlocking Time

Liquidity Unlock: The liquidity pool is locked for a fixed period of ten years from creation. After ten years, the creator regains access to the liquidity, aligning incentives for sustained agent development and ecosystem stability.



Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance IAO: Lock platform tokens, mint agent tokens, create liquidity pool Allocation 100% to liquidity pool (no pre-mine/insiders); open to all via bonding curve Usage/Incentive Governance, access to services, revenue sharing, long-term creator incentives Locking Liquidity pool locked for 10 years; creator owns locked liquidity Unlocking Liquidity unlocks after 10 years; validation power initially delegated, then to owner

Design Principles and Implications

Fairness: No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch.

No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch. Long-Term Alignment: Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health.

Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health. Decentralized Governance: Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions.

Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions. Stability: The long lock period and bonding curve mechanism help prevent sudden supply shocks and price manipulation.

This structure is representative of leading AI Agent Layer protocols and may be adapted or extended by other projects in the space. Always consult the specific protocol’s documentation for precise details.