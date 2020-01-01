AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomics

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomics

Ανακαλύψτε σημαντικές πληροφορίες για το AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της προσφοράς token, του μοντέλου διανομής και των δεδομένων της αγοράς σε πραγματικό χρόνο.
USD

Πληροφορίες AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.

Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα:
https://aiagentlayer.com/
Whitepaper (Λευκή Βίβλος):
https://aifun-1.gitbook.io/aiagentlayer
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0xbDF317F9C153246C429F23f4093087164B145390

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών

Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.

Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Συνολική προμήθεια:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M$ 500.00M
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
$ 1.33M
$ 1.33M$ 1.33M
Ρεκόρ υψηλότερης τιμής:
$ 0.149
$ 0.149$ 0.149
Ρεκόρ χαμηλότερης τιμής:
$ 0.002002206972348531
$ 0.002002206972348531$ 0.002002206972348531
Τρέχουσα τιμή:
$ 0.002659
$ 0.002659$ 0.002659

Σε βάθος δομή Token AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token AIFUN. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.

The token economics of the AI Agent Layer—exemplified by platforms such as Virtuals Protocol—are designed to ensure fair distribution, incentivize long-term participation, and align the interests of creators, users, and the broader ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Agent Offering (IAO):
    • New AI agents are launched via an IAO, where creators lock a specified amount of the platform’s native token (e.g., $VIRTUAL).
    • Locking these tokens triggers the minting of a new fungible token representing the agent (e.g., $SWIFT for an agent named SWIFT).
    • All agent tokens are added to a liquidity pool, paired with the platform token, upholding a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescriptionExample (Virtuals Protocol)
Creator/Agent OwnerReceives ownership of the locked liquidity pool for the agent token100% of initial liquidity pool
Community/UsersCan purchase agent tokens via the bonding curve and participate in governanceOpen to all, no insider allocation
Platform Treasury/RewardsNot explicitly allocated in IAO; incentives may be distributed via usageN/A in IAO, but possible in future
  • Fair Launch Principle:
    • No pre-mine or insider allocation; all tokens are distributed via the liquidity pool.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Token Utility:
    • Agent tokens are used for governance (e.g., voting on agent upgrades).
    • Tokens may grant access to agent services or share in agent-generated revenue.
  • Incentives:
    • Users are incentivized to participate in governance and agent improvement.
    • The creator is incentivized by ownership of the liquidity pool, which is locked for a long period (see below).

Locking Mechanism

  • Liquidity Pool Lock:
    • The liquidity pool created for each agent token (paired with the platform token) is locked for ten years.
    • The creator holds ownership of the locked liquidity, ensuring long-term commitment and discouraging short-term speculation.
  • Validation Power:
    • Initially, validation power for agent upgrades is delegated to a bot for efficiency, but ultimately rests with the liquidity pool owner.

Unlocking Time

  • Liquidity Unlock:
    • The liquidity pool is locked for a fixed period of ten years from creation.
    • After ten years, the creator regains access to the liquidity, aligning incentives for sustained agent development and ecosystem stability.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceIAO: Lock platform tokens, mint agent tokens, create liquidity pool
Allocation100% to liquidity pool (no pre-mine/insiders); open to all via bonding curve
Usage/IncentiveGovernance, access to services, revenue sharing, long-term creator incentives
LockingLiquidity pool locked for 10 years; creator owns locked liquidity
UnlockingLiquidity unlocks after 10 years; validation power initially delegated, then to owner

Design Principles and Implications

  • Fairness: No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health.
  • Decentralized Governance: Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions.
  • Stability: The long lock period and bonding curve mechanism help prevent sudden supply shocks and price manipulation.

References

  • Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Initial Agent Offering Mechanism
  • Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Fair Launch Principles

This structure is representative of leading AI Agent Layer protocols and may be adapted or extended by other projects in the space. Always consult the specific protocol’s documentation for precise details.

Tokenomics AI Agent Layer (AIFUN): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης

Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.

Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:

Συνολική προμήθεια:

Ο μέγιστος αριθμός AIFUN token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.

Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:

Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.

Μέγιστη παροχή:

Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα AIFUN token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.

FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):

Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.

Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:

Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.

Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;

Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.

Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.

Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.

Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.

Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του AIFUN, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του AIFUN token!

Πώς να Αγοράσετε AIFUN

Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς AIFUN, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Ιστορικό τιμών

Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών AIFUN βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.

Πρόβλεψη Τιμής AIFUN

Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το AIFUN; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του AIFUN συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.

Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;

Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.

Πάνω από 4.000 ζεύγη συναλλαγών σε αγορές Spot και Futures
Οι ταχύτερες καταχωρίσεις token σε όλα τα CEX
Νο.1 ρευστότητα στον κλάδο
Χαμηλότερες προμήθειες, με υποστήριξη από εξυπηρέτηση πελατών 24/7
100%+ διαφάνεια αποθεμάτων token για τα κεφάλαια των χρηστών
Εξαιρετικά χαμηλά εμπόδια εισόδου: αγοράστε crypto με μόλις 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Αγοράστε crypto με μόλις 1 USDT: Ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ασχοληθείτε με crypto!

Αποποίηση ευθυνών

Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.