2025-08-21 Thursday

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis, Worldcoin (WLD) Price Drop & Cold Wallet (CWT) Explosive Growth in 2025- Check out the top crypto to buy in 2025

The post Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis, Worldcoin (WLD) Price Drop & Cold Wallet (CWT) Explosive Growth in 2025- Check out the top crypto to buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Dive into the latest Polkadot (DOT) price analysis, Worldcoin (WLD) price drop, and how Cold Wallet (CWT) is turning gas fees into rewards. Why Cold Wallet might just be the top crypto to buy in 2025. Polkadot (DOT) price analysis shows a token trapped between resistance and support, with a massive opportunity if it breaks through. Polkadot (DOT) has shown impressive technicals and adoption, making it an exciting potential play for long-term investors. However, its lack of momentum has left traders uncertain. On the other hand, Worldcoin (WLD) price drop has led to bearish sentiment after a 9% decline. The drop in open interest and surging liquidations point to continued weakness. Still, traders await a shift that could bring a recovery. Amidst these fluctuations, Cold Wallet (CWT) has emerged as the real standout. With its presale raising $6.3M+, a strong user base of 2M+ from the Plus Wallet acquisition, and its utility-first approach, Cold Wallet is setting itself up as the top crypto to buy in 2025, rewarding users for their participation. Top 4 Reasons Polkadot (DOT) Could Explode Higher Soon! Polkadot (DOT) has stayed in a narrow range between $3.5 and $11.90 since 2022, but several key factors point to an imminent price surge. First, Polkadot ETF approval is on the horizon, with the SEC expected to approve altcoin ETFs soon, boosting investor demand. Second, the JAM upgrade by Polkadot’s creator, Gavin Wood, could make the network more scalable and developer-friendly, further driving adoption. Third, growing adoption of Polkadot’s projects, such as Hydration and FIFA Rivals, is already visible. Finally, Wood’s plans to reduce staking emissions could limit inflation, setting the stage for higher price action. With technical indicators showing signs of accumulation, now may be the time to consider Polkadot (DOT) price analysis before its price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:04
Core Foundation and Hex Trust Partner to Launch Institutional Bitcoin Staking in APAC and MENA

Highlights: Bitcoin staking expands as Core Foundation partners with Hex Trust to launch institutional services in APAC and MENA. Institutions can stake Bitcoin and CORE through Hex Trust custody while keeping full control of their assets. Core and Hex Trust strengthen BTCFi access with secure and compliant yield solutions for institutional investors. Core Foundation has partnered with digital asset custodian Hex Trust to introduce institutional Bitcoin staking in the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions. The collaboration integrates Core’s dual staking technology with Hex Trust’s licensed custody infrastructure, giving clients a secure way to generate rewards on their Bitcoin and CORE holdings without liquidating assets. Hex Trust x @Coredao_Org : Bringing BTC staking to institutional clients in APAC & MENA. Through our licensed platform, you can: Stake $BTC & $CORE Retain full control of assets Earn sustainable Bitcoin rewards securely Read more https://t.co/j2J5z3t5bO… — Hex Trust (@Hex_Trust) August 20, 2025 The initiative aims to connect traditional finance with Bitcoin-based decentralized finance, also known as BTCFi. Core leverages Bitcoin’s network security to build a proof-of-stake layer that supports a DeFi ecosystem, while Hex Trust provides the regulated framework that institutions require. Together, the firms are offering access to on-chain yield strategies that address institutional demand for sustainable rewards. “This partnership with Hex Trust is a significant step in unlocking Bitcoin’s utility for institutional clients,” said Hong Sun, Core’s Institutional Contributor. He added that the integration creates momentum for the adoption of yield-generating strategies and expands Core’s ecosystem. The collaboration enables institutions such as banks, family offices, and asset managers to participate in blockchain-based staking while maintaining control of their assets. Clients can stake either Bitcoin or CORE tokens to help secure the Core network and earn direct on-chain rewards. Bitcoin Staking Expands to APAC and MENA Institutional Clients The collaboration indicates increased interest in Bitcoin staking services in Asia and the Middle East. Core already partnered with Singapore-based custodian Cobo in March to expand its dual staking offering, pointing to one of its strategies to expand institutional coverage. As of April, the firm reported more than $260 million in dual-staked assets. Market data also points to rising interest. According to a study by Maestro, staking has been referred to as the backbone of BitcoinFi, with over 68,500 BTC valued at $7.39 billion locked up in staking protocols already. The State of BitcoinFi Q2 2025 Report is NOW LIVE First ecosystem-wide report on Bitcoin financial applications and infrastructure. From $7.39B in staking to programmable assets and $175m Venture funding for the first half of this year. This isn't just evolution, it's… pic.twitter.com/3nCyfYkSUp — Maestro (@GoMaestroOrg) August 7, 2025 The custody infrastructure offered by Hex Trust is designed with regulatory compliance in mind, ensuring a high level of security and transparency to the institutions entering the BTCFi market. With the integration, clients have access to tools, including a live rewards calculator, ready-to-file reporting, and staking figures at scale. This design will allow institutions to test potential yields and still have control of their assets. The two regions are becoming major hotspots when it comes to digital assets. APAC markets like Singapore and Hong Kong are laying the groundwork to inspire institutional usage, and nations like the United Arab Emirates are at the forefront in MENA. For instance, the SFC in Hong Kong has issued new directions that allow licensed platforms with virtual assets to provide staking services. Core and Hex Trust are positioning their offering to address these growing needs with an institutional-grade solution. Core Partners with Hex Trust to Strengthen BTCFi Access for Institutions The companies are attempting to open institutional access to BTCFi by integrating Core staking technology into the custodial infrastructure of Hex Trust. The two-tier staking process enables clients to deposit Bitcoin and CORE to stabilize the Core blockchain and receive steady gains. Institutions are also able to diversify the means of staking, whether with Bitcoin or with CORE, or both, as part of the partnership. The self-custodial architecture of Hex Trust keeps assets safe, minimizing counterparty risks and generating on-chain rewards. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/08/20 20:04
Bitcoin Will Win From Fed Rate Cut Delay Or Confirmation

The post Bitcoin Will Win From Fed Rate Cut Delay Or Confirmation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: US President Donald Trump’s push for aggressive interest rate cuts could trigger a surge in inflation, weaken the dollar and destabilize long-term bond markets. Even without rate cuts, trade policy and fiscal expansion are likely to push prices higher. Bitcoin stands to benefit either way — whether as an inflation hedge in a rapid-cut environment, or as a slow-burn store of value as US macro credibility quietly erodes. The US economy may be growing on paper, but the underlying stress is increasingly difficult to ignore — a tension now in sharp focus at the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium. The US dollar is down over 10% since January, core PCE inflation is stuck at 2.8% and the July PPI surged 0.9%, tripling expectations. Against this backdrop, 10-year Treasury yields holding at 4.33% look increasingly uneasy against a $37 trillion debt load. The question of interest rates has moved to the center of national economic debate. Trump is now openly pressuring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates by as much as 300 basis points, pushing them down to 1.25-1.5%. If the Fed complies, the economy will be flooded with cheap money, risk assets will surge and inflation will accelerate. If the Fed resists, the effects of rising tariffs and the fiscal shock from Trump’s newly passed Big Beautiful Bill could still push inflation higher. In either case, the US appears locked into an inflationary path. The only difference is the speed and violence of the adjustment, and what it would mean for Bitcoin price. What if Trump forces the Fed to cut? Should the Fed bow to political pressure starting as early as September or October, the consequences would likely unfold rapidly. Core PCE inflation could climb from the current 2.8% to above 4% in 2026…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:02
Crypto Leaders Fight Back Against Bankers' Attempt to Alter GENIUS Act

In a significant backlash against proposed regulations, prominent cryptocurrency groups have voiced their opposition to the STABLEGENIUS Act, a recent legislative proposal suggesting the Federal Reserve should endorse stablecoins issued only by banks. This move underscores ongoing tensions between traditional financial sectors and the burgeoning crypto industry, which thrives on a foundation of decentralization and [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/20 20:01
Is The Bitcoin 4-Year Cycle Completely Broken Or Will The Rally Continue?

A number of developments have led to speculations that the established 4-year Bitcoin cycle that has often predicted when the bull and bear market starts and end has ended. If this is the case, it would mean that price action will not go as expected. Just as it seems there was a premature start to […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/20 20:00
This Litte-Known Plan By The US Treasury Could Derail The Bitcoin, Ethereum Bull Run

The U.S. Treasury's plan to refill its General Account (TGA) with $500–600 billion over the next two months is set to test one of the most fragile liquidity environments in a decade.read more
Coinstats2025/08/20 20:00
How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System

Lev Goukassian has been battling stage 4 cancer. He wanted to solve the problem of how to make ethical decisions in AI. He developed the 'Sacred Pause' to make complex moral decisions pause. It's not indecision; it's deliberate moral reflection.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 20:00
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP halt decline ahead of Fed meeting minutes release

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) recover on Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) meeting minutes later today. Bitcoin resurfaces above the $113,000 level on Wednesday following the 2.89% drop from the previous day.
Fxstreet2025/08/20 20:00
Keegan Bradley Knows 2025 Ryder Cup Will Be Legacy-Defining Event

The post Keegan Bradley Knows 2025 Ryder Cup Will Be Legacy-Defining Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. and Europe team captains Keegan Bradley (right) and Luke Donald pose with the Ryder Cup in NYC. Getty Images How Keegan Bradley has been able to get any sleep since July 9, 2024 is nothing short of a miracle. Not only has the 39-year-old father of two been focused on trying to win week in and week out on the PGA Tour, but, more importantly, he’s been tasked with strategizing how the U.S. Team can hopefully win the 2025 Ryder Cup in late September as captain. Oh, and by the way, he has the additional pressures—and criticisms—of his role as a potential playing captain. “This is a major decision. It’s probably the biggest decision I’ll ever face in my life,” Bradley said. “… Is what’s best for the team for me to play or is what’s best for the team for me to sit back and fill the spot that I would have with another hot player? “We’re going to sit down and genuinely make the best decision for the team. And I realize that whatever decision I make is going to be highly scrutinized, but we’re going to have to live with that decision. If I play and we win the Ryder Cup, that’s going to be really fun. If there’s any other outcome, it’s going to be really difficult and we’re aware of that.” Outside Looking In Keegan Bradley’s path to the PGA Tour was much different than that of 99% of the players playing at the game’s apex. Despite having success at the amateur level, Bradley didn’t garner much attention from college coaches at big programs. St. John’s University coach Frank Darby saw potential in the Vermont native and offered Bradley a scholarship to play for the Red Storm. Admitting he’s had to “earn everything that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 19:58
Treasury Eyes Stablecoins to Support U.S. Debt Demand

The post Treasury Eyes Stablecoins to Support U.S. Debt Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Treasury Secretary sees stablecoins as future buyers of U.S. debt, especially short-term bills GENIUS Act requires stablecoins to be fully backed by liquid assets like T-bills Tether alone holds nearly $100B in T-bills — crypto meets fiscal policy Stablecoins Targeted as New Treasury Buyers In a surprising pivot that underscores how deeply crypto has entered mainstream finance, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is eyeing stablecoins as a new cornerstone buyer of government debt. According to the Financial Times, the Treasury has held early talks with leading stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle to encourage them to expand their U.S. Treasury holdings. With federal borrowing costs climbing and foreign demand softening, Washington may now look to the booming stablecoin industry as an unlikely lifeline. GENIUS Act Unlocks Stablecoins as Major Buyers of T-Bills The recent GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, gave stablecoins long-awaited legal clarity. The law requires stablecoins to be backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets like U.S. Treasuries and cash. This means every digital dollar must directly support demand for government debt. Analysts say it’s a clever two-for-one: it protects stablecoin users by tying tokens to the safest assets, while at the same time expanding the buyer base for U.S. debt. Former Fed economist Julia Coronado noted: “Stablecoins could become a structural source of demand for T-bills. It’s not just about crypto—it’s about broadening the Treasury’s investor base.” Tether & Circle Gigantic Holdings Could Shift the U.S. Yield Curve Stablecoins already punch above their weight in bond markets. By early 2025, Tether was holding nearly $100 billion in short-term Treasuries, making it one of the largest non-sovereign buyers in the world. Tether’s U.S. Treasury Holdings Hit $127B, Top South Korea. Source: Messari A recent academic paper found that for every 1% increase in Tether’s share…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 19:57
