Immutable Airdrop: Earn Up to $50 Million in IMX Token Rewards

Immutable has launched one of the largest Immutable airdrop campaigns, offering players the chance to earn up to $50 million in $IMX tokens. The post Immutable Airdrop: Earn Up to $50 Million in IMX Token Rewards appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/08/20 20:09
Fed warns banks could become irrelevant if they ignore blockchain adoption now

The post Fed warns banks could become irrelevant if they ignore blockchain adoption now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman has called for banks to embrace blockchain technology or risk losing relevance. At the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Aug. 19, Bowman emphasized that regulators and banks must adopt a more proactive approach to the crypto industry. She pointed out that integrating these new innovative technologies would be crucial for maintaining relevance in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. She said: “It is essential that banks and regulators are open to engaging in new technologies and departing from an overly cautious mindset. Regulators must understand new products and services and recognize the utility and necessity of embracing technology in the traditional financial sector.” The Fed executive argued that this shift is not optional but necessary for the continued vitality of the banking system. She added that institutions that fail to evolve could become peripheral players, while forward-looking banks could strengthen their position in the market. Tokenization as an immediate use case Bowman highlighted tokenization as one of the most immediate applications of blockchain. She explained that tokenized assets can be transferred digitally without intermediaries or the physical movement of securities. She said the approach eliminates many manual steps and custodial coordination that currently creates delays and increases operational risk. Moreover, Bowman noted that tokenized systems can streamline these steps, reduce operational friction, and expand market access. Due to this, the Fed chief noted that regulatory alignment could move tokenization from pilot projects to mainstream adoption that would benefit both major banks and smaller community institutions. Fraud prevention Beyond tokenization’s efficiency, Bowman highlighted blockchain’s potential to combat fraud. In the speech, she conceded that financial institutions face risks from identity theft, scams, and related crimes. However, she argued that if blockchain can measurably reduce fraud, regulators should facilitate its adoption rather than impede it. According to…
2025/08/20 20:09
Arthur Hayes Accumulates $14.37 Million in New Tokens

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/arthur-hayes-ethereum-investment/
2025/08/20 20:08
Solana Cup and Handle Pattern Forms with $2,500-270+ Target in Sight

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/solana-cup-handle-pattern-2500-target/
2025/08/20 20:08
How Much Ozak AI You Can Get for Just 1 ETH in August 2025–And What That Bag Could Be Worth in 2026

The post How Much Ozak AI You Can Get for Just 1 ETH in August 2025–And What That Bag Could Be Worth in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is still in the limelight due to its presale and high investor interest. The project is a combination of blockchain and artificial intelligence and is in Stage 4 of its presale. At this point, tokens are sold at the price of $0.005 per token. At an Ethereum price of $4,234, investors who invest 1 ETH today would get 870,000 Ozak AI tokens. According to analysts, that investment may be worth $2.43 million should the token hit its 2026 price target of $2.80. Presale Growth and Market Validation The presale has already generated over $2 million, with over 169 million tokens sold. This high demand shows the growing belief in the potential of Ozak AI. Moreover, it has been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko to increase its visibility in the market. Also, the presale model has an incentive for early investors. The current price of tokens is $0.005, but the next phase will be doubled to $0.01. Thus, new entrants today obtain tokens at basement-level prices prior to the next price increase. Technology and Tokenomics Driving Utility Ozak AI combines blockchain technology with predictive analytics and machine learning. It proposes the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) to handle low-latency data, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) to handle secure processing, and Data Vaults to handle storage. In addition, Prediction Agents enable users to build AI-powered models without high technical expertise. The tokenomics are long-term stable. The total amount of OZ tokens is set at 10 billion, 30% of which is dedicated to presale, 30% to ecosystem and community, 20% to reserves, 10% to liquidity, and 10% to team distribution. This allocation will make resources available to support adoption, development, and long-term growth. Investment Potential into 2026 Analysts have pointed out that Ozak AI could achieve $1 in the short term and…
2025/08/20 20:07
Trump-linked ALT5 Sigma knocks back claims of SEC insider trading investigation

ALT5 Sigma, the Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial-backed Nasdaq-listed crypto and fintech firm, has denied reports from media outlets of a regulatory probe involving one of its associates, venture capitalist Jon Isaac. The firm issued a statement late Tuesday on X, rejecting allegations that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had opened an inquiry into its activities or those of Isaac, who was accused of being part of its executive team. ALT5 Sigma has been made aware of reports in the press and on social media. For the record: Jon Isaac is not –– and never was –– the President of ALT5 Sigma and he is not an advisor to the company. The company has no knowledge of any current investigation regarding its activities… — ALTS (@ALT5_Sigma) August 19, 2025 “For the record: Jon Isaac is not, and never was, the President of ALT5 Sigma and he is not an advisor to the company,” the post read. “The company has no knowledge of any current investigation regarding its activities by the US SEC.” The statement was intended to distance ALT5 from an article published by news agencies, The Information and Coinpedia, that linked the company’s $1.5 billion fundraiser, also linked to WLFI, to possible insider dealings. Jon Isaac refutes reports of SEC probe Shortly after ALT5’s post, Isaac himself responded on X, denying he held an executive position with the company or faced an investigation. “Setting the record straight on reports from Coinpedia and The Information: I am NOT the president of ALT5 Sigma and I am NOT under SEC investigation mentioned in these reports,” he wrote. Isaac went on to say that he is the chief executive of Live Ventures Incorporated, a Nasdaq-listed firm trading under the LIVE ticker, and said any regulatory issues involving Live had been disclosed in public filings. “I took over ALT5’s predecessor company, years ago, in a hostile takeover. I am a big believer and supporter of ALT5 Sigma, want nothing but the best for the company, and am a large shareholder owning over 1 million shares in ALT5,” the post concluded. Reports mention Isaac was part of $1.5 billion treasury deal According to The Information, Isaac’s name appeared in filings that showed earnings inflation and insider share sales following ALT5’s $1.5 billion treasury deal to purchase WLFI tokens. The transaction was flagged because of its links to World Liberty Financial. ALT5 entered into a private placement agreement alongside a registered direct offering, covering 100 million shares at $7.50 each, a price structured in accordance with Nasdaq rules. Isaac has profusely denied holding any position within the company, but a December disclosure showed the firm engaged him under a two-year consulting agreement that began in March 2024.  He advised the financial institution on several matters, including but not limited to financial restructuring, client acquisition, and product development. The documents seen by The Information states that he made weekly update calls to ALT5’s management. The arrangement included a $540,000 promissory note, which Isaac later converted into 465,753 ALT5 Sigma shares, along with accrued interest, in December. The crypto firm’s shares slid 10.5% on Tuesday to $10.48, according to Yahoo Finance, before falling further, now trading at $5.39 in US Wednesday pre-market session. Politicians slam Trump family ties to WLFI ALT5 Sigma’s connections to the Trump family have been the talking point for critics of the President’s family business, both in financial and political circles.  Eric Trump joined the company’s board during the latest funding round, and Zach Witkoff, the chief executive of World Liberty Financial and son of Trump ally Steve Witkoff, was named chairman of ALT5’s board of directors, Cryptopolitan reported on August 13. Attorneys for the firm have lambasted a “fundamentally flawed” inquiry led by liberal Senators Richard Blumenthal and Maxine Waters, who claim there is a conflict of interest in the ties between the firm and President Donald Trump’s digital asset venture WLFI. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
2025/08/20 20:06
Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

The post Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin would fall to $100 was incorrect. Rogoff underestimated Bitcoin’s global utility and the regulatory environment around cryptocurrencies. In 2018, Kenneth Rogoff said Bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than ever reach $100,000 over a decade. The Harvard economist, who previously argued that Bitcoin’s use was primarily limited to illicit activities, on Tuesday admitted that he had made a wrong call. “What did I miss? I was far too optimistic about the US coming to its senses about sensible cryptocurrency regulation; why would policymakers want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities?” Rogoff explained how he miscalculated. The former IMF chief economist added that he underestimated Bitcoin’s role as a transaction medium in the $20 trillion underground economy and didn’t foresee regulators, including top officials, openly holding large crypto holdings despite clear conflicts of interest. “I did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the twenty-trillion dollar global underground economy.” In a 2018 interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rogoff anticipated that a global regulatory crackdown on Bitcoin would drive prices down and expected limited adoption as a real payment method. “I think Bitcoin will be worth a tiny fraction of what it is now if we’re headed out 10 years from now,” he said. “I would see $100 as being a lot more likely than $100,000 ten years from now.” Bitcoin was trading at around $11,242 when Rogoff made his call. Instead of collapsing to $100, the digital asset has surged past $100,000 in under a decade. At press time, Bitcoin was changing hands above $113,200, up about 907% since Rogoff’s bearish prediction, according to TradingView. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-price-prediction-harvard-economist/
2025/08/20 20:06
Bitwise forecasts bitcoin to outperform traditional assets over next 10 years amid declining volatility

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan says BTC could deliver nearly 30% in annualized returns over the next decade and remain a low-correlation diversifier for investors.
2025/08/20 20:05
Crypto Analyst Reveals Key Altcoins To Watch Right Now

The post Crypto Analyst Reveals Key Altcoins To Watch Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
2025/08/20 20:05
Ethereum Whale Goes Big With $16.35M Leveraged Position

Ethereum dips to just above $4,100, but major traders are making big leveraged bets, signaling confidence in a rebound. L’article Ethereum Whale Goes Big With $16.35M Leveraged Position est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/08/20 20:05
