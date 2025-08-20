2025-08-21 Thursday

Pump.fun Leads LetsBonk With $800M Revenue As Solana Memecoin Battle Grows

The post Pump.fun Leads LetsBonk With $800M Revenue As Solana Memecoin Battle Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has maintained its lead over LetsBonk, crossing $800 million in lifetime revenue. The competition suggests the growing shift for Solana-based tokens. Pump.fun Tops LetsBonk, Surpasses $800 Million in Revenue According to on-chain data from Dune Analytics, Pump.fun has accumulated around $800.6 million in fees since launch. This came primarily through its 1% swap fee on token transactions.  Source: Dune Analytics; Pump.fun Lifetime Revenue This came after Pump.fun launched a buyback program, purchasing over $33 million worth of PUMP tokens. This purchase limited the supply while boosting the price. This buyback is one of the largest the platform has done, which adds confidence to positive market outlooks. Recent data also shows that Pump.fun dominates 91% of all daily token listings on decentralized exchanges, while LetsBonk has dropped to just 3%. Many top meme coins creators are now choosing Pump.fun over LetsBonk, which increases Pump.fun’s market share. Furthermore, with 24,911 tokens launched and a 0.84% graduation rate, Pump.fun’s trading volume reached almost $100 million in a single day. LetsBonk, on the other hand, launched 442 tokens with a graduation rate of 2.26% but much lower volume and participation. 🚨JUST IN: https://t.co/VS31GZ2FXq’s weekly revenue climbed to $13.48M, its highest in six months, after regaining the majority of Solana launchpad market share. pic.twitter.com/vnpIkfrTvR — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 19, 2025 LetsBonk Challenges, But Pump.fun Regains Lead While Pump led the Solana memecoin ecosystem, LetsBonk briefly overtook it in July. t accounted for almost 74% of the daily launches of Solana tokens.  LetsBonk saw a sharp increase in activity and user adoption during that time, while Pump’s daily revenue fell as low as $169,000. However, Pump.fun recovered swiftly.  It regained the lead by early August, generating $1.35 million in revenue per day as opposed to $250,000 for LetsBonk. According to  Dune Analytics data, the platform…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:14
Ethereum Surges Past Bitcoin as ETFs and Institutional Demand Skyrocket

Ethereum outpaced Bitcoin with strong ETF inflows and institutional interest. ETH/BTC reached its peak as leveraged Ethereum demand increased significantly. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surges Past Bitcoin as ETFs and Institutional Demand Skyrocket The post Ethereum Surges Past Bitcoin as ETFs and Institutional Demand Skyrocket appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/20 20:12
European arms stocks and gas longs collapse at the same time

Defense stocks across Europe are crashing again, this time side by side with the fastest unwinding of gas long positions since winter 2023, with arms manufacturers and energy bulls both getting hit. The sell-off comes after markets briefly rallied Tuesday on the back of talks held in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 20:12
Celsius Network Begins Next Round of $220 Million Creditor Payment

Celsius Network begins third $220M creditor payout, completing 64.9% of claims. Repayments include crypto and cash through multiple platforms. The post Celsius Network Begins Next Round of $220 Million Creditor Payment appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/20 20:12
Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

The post Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal. Dogehash CEO emphasises strategic advantages of dedicated mining infrastructure for decentralized technology opportunities The Nasdaq-listed company Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to enter the digital asset mining ecosystem as it continues to build on its success in the digital marketing service industry. Thumzup revealed an all-stock transaction to acquire Dogehash Technologies, and expanded into the quickly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure domain. Thumzup Heads To Dominate Crypto Mining Space  The planned acquisition will unite two companies that have complementary experiences in the blockchain technology industry. Dogehash has about 2,500 industrial-level ASIC mining devices in several facilities in North America. These are specialized computers that are used to mine Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin and Litecoin tokens. The merged company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the completion of the merger. The new company will be listed on large stock markets with the ticker symbol XDOG. To undertake the transaction with Dogehash investors, Thumzup shareholders will offer 30.7 million stock shares. Robert Steele, the chief executive officer of Thumzup, termed the deal a transformational one for the company. He highlighted the role of the acquisition in transforming traditional digital marketing into an all-inclusive asset management. The merger offers access to renewable energy sources and advanced mining hardware capabilities. Parker Scott, the CEO of Dogehash, has emphasized the strategic benefits of having its own dedicated mining infrastructure. He stated that the mainstream use of decentralized technologies presents huge opportunities to established operators. The deal must be approved by shareholders before it is finalized, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thumzup had earlier raised $50 million in public offerings to invest in cryptocurrencies and buy equipment. The reaction of the market was volatile after the announcement,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:12
China weighs yuan-backed stablecoins in major policy shift: Reuters

China’s cabinet will review a roadmap that includes yuan-pegged stablecoins to bolster yuan internationalization, sources told Reuters. China, one of the most restrictive global jurisdictions for cryptocurrencies, is reportedly considering allowing Chinese yuan-backed stablecoins in what would be a major policy reversal.Chinese authorities may authorize the usage of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time to promote global use of its currency, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.According to the sources, China’s State Council will review and potentially approve a roadmap later in August to expand global use of the yuan. The plan reportedly includes steps to counter the US progress on stablecoins.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/20 20:11
Hyperliquid: how an 11-person crypto DEX generates over $1 billion a year

Hyperliquid
Crypto.news2025/08/20 20:11
YouTube Unveils Broadcasters For Platform’s First-Ever Live NFL Game

The post YouTube Unveils Broadcasters For Platform’s First-Ever Live NFL Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHINA – 2023/08/31: In this photo illustration, the YouTube logo is displayed in the Apple App Store on an iPhone. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images On Tuesday, YouTube announced the broadcast talent for its first-ever live NFL game. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5. Sports media veteran Rich Eisen, who is expected to once again appear on ESPN platforms following the company’s recent acquisition of NFL Network, will serve as the play by play caller for the Week 1 matchup. It’s the NFL’s second consecutive year playing a regular season game in Brazil. Eisen will be joined by analyst and Super Bowl XXXIV champion Kurt Warner. Stacey Dales and YouTuber Donald De La Haye, who is also known as Deestroying, will both serve as sideline reporters for the free exclusive broadcast on the video platform, which has experienced a rise in recent years as a sports programming destination for media networks, leagues and teams. Deestroying, a former player at Central Florida, boasts more than 6.3 million subscribers on YouTube where he’s documented his journey of trying to become an NFL kicker. He played for the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas over the last two seasons but was plagued by recurring injuries. Rules expert Terry McAulay will also join the YouTube broadcast. Meanwhile, sports media personality Kay Adams, who hosts the daily “Up & Adams Show” on FanDuel TV, will host the on-site show in Brazil with Heisman Trophy winner and analyst Cam Newton, a three-time Pro Bowler and NFL Most Valuable Player in 2015. At the NFL Network’s studios in Los Angeles, Brandon Marshall — a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver across 13 seasons in the NFL —…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:10
Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepescapes Raises $1,200,000 Presale From Crypto Community

The post Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepescapes Raises $1,200,000 Presale From Crypto Community appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dubai, UAE, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire Pepescape ($PESC) has crossed a key milestone in its crypto presale journey, raising over $1.2 million and selling millions of tokens to eager early investors. This strong start positions Pepescape among 2025’s most promising meme coins, with each presale stage progressing steadily and drawing growing investor enthusiasm. Meme Culture …
CoinPedia2025/08/20 20:10
Best Meme Coin To Buy Now: Layer Brett Can 130x The Gains Of Solana And Dogecoin Combined In 2026

Solana may climb to $250, Dogecoin hit $0.40, but Layer Brett’s L2 speed, staking, and meme power fuel forecasts of 130x gains into 2026’s bull run.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:10
