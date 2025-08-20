Pump.fun Leads LetsBonk With $800M Revenue As Solana Memecoin Battle Grows
Pump.fun has maintained its lead over LetsBonk, crossing $800 million in lifetime revenue. The competition suggests the growing shift for Solana-based tokens. Pump.fun Tops LetsBonk, Surpasses $800 Million in Revenue According to on-chain data from Dune Analytics, Pump.fun has accumulated around $800.6 million in fees since launch. This came primarily through its 1% swap fee on token transactions. Source: Dune Analytics; Pump.fun Lifetime Revenue This came after Pump.fun launched a buyback program, purchasing over $33 million worth of PUMP tokens. This purchase limited the supply while boosting the price. This buyback is one of the largest the platform has done, which adds confidence to positive market outlooks. Recent data also shows that Pump.fun dominates 91% of all daily token listings on decentralized exchanges, while LetsBonk has dropped to just 3%. Many top meme coins creators are now choosing Pump.fun over LetsBonk, which increases Pump.fun's market share. Furthermore, with 24,911 tokens launched and a 0.84% graduation rate, Pump.fun's trading volume reached almost $100 million in a single day. LetsBonk, on the other hand, launched 442 tokens with a graduation rate of 2.26% but much lower volume and participation. 🚨JUST IN: https://t.co/VS31GZ2FXq's weekly revenue climbed to $13.48M, its highest in six months, after regaining the majority of Solana launchpad market share. pic.twitter.com/vnpIkfrTvR — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 19, 2025 LetsBonk Challenges, But Pump.fun Regains Lead While Pump led the Solana memecoin ecosystem, LetsBonk briefly overtook it in July. t accounted for almost 74% of the daily launches of Solana tokens. LetsBonk saw a sharp increase in activity and user adoption during that time, while Pump's daily revenue fell as low as $169,000. However, Pump.fun recovered swiftly. It regained the lead by early August, generating $1.35 million in revenue per day as opposed to $250,000 for LetsBonk. According to Dune Analytics data, the platform…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:14