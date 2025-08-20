Metallicus Ecosystem Explained: XPR Network, Metal Blockchain, WebAuth Wallet, & More
Most crypto projects go for speed, yield, or the next big DeFi trend. Metallicus has aimed at something different since day one: bringing blockchain into the world of regulated finance. Founded in 2016 by Marshall Hayner, the U.S.-based fintech has a bold mission: to build a Digital Asset Banking Network. In practice, that means creating blockchain infrastructure that feels as easy to use as a fintech app, while still checking the boxes regulators and banks demand. Over the past few years, that mission has been growing into a full ecosystem. Today, Metallicus runs two major blockchains XPR Network Metal Blockchain And it supports them with products like the WebAuth Wallet and the Metal Pay app. On top of that, Metallicus has become one of the first blockchain companies officially linked to the Federal Reserve's instant payment system, FedNow. In this article, I'll break down each part of the Metallicus ecosystem: what it is, how it works, and why it matters for both crypto users and the traditional financial system. Key highlights: Metallicus Crypto is building a regulated Digital Asset Banking Network that combines blockchain innovation with traditional finance. XPR Network delivers fee-free, instant transactions with human-readable @names and on-chain identity for compliant applications. Metal Blockchain acts as a Layer-0 backbone with scalable subnets, Proof-of-Stake security, and direct interoperability with XPR. WebAuth Wallet offers a user-friendly gateway to the ecosystem, supporting staking, trading on Metal X, and wrapped assets. Metal Pay functions as the fiat on/off-ramp, combining features of Coinbase and Cash App in a regulated U.S. payments app. FedNow integration positions Metallicus as one of the first blockchain providers linked directly to the U.S. instant payment system. XPR Network: Free, fast, and built for compliance The XPR Network didn't start with that name. Back in 2020, it launched as Proton.…
