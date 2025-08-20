2025-08-21 Thursday

BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today for Investors Targeting High ROI in 2025″

As established altcoins such as Chainlink and Polkadot experience fluctuations and periods of market instability, investors are turning their attention to the best crypto to buy today: projects that offer robust fundamentals, practical use cases, and significant early-stage growth potential. Standing out in 2025 is BlockchainFX ($BFX), a versatile presale platform tailored for both retail […] The post BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today for Investors Targeting High ROI in 2025″ appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/08/20
Metallicus Ecosystem Explained: XPR Network, Metal Blockchain, WebAuth Wallet, & More

The post Metallicus Ecosystem Explained: XPR Network, Metal Blockchain, WebAuth Wallet, & More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most crypto projects go for speed, yield, or the next big DeFi trend. Metallicus has aimed at something different since day one: bringing blockchain into the world of regulated finance. Founded in 2016 by Marshall Hayner, the U.S.-based fintech has a bold mission: to build a Digital Asset Banking Network.  In practice, that means creating blockchain infrastructure that feels as easy to use as a fintech app, while still checking the boxes regulators and banks demand. Over the past few years, that mission has been growing into a full ecosystem.  Today, Metallicus runs two major blockchains XPR Network Metal Blockchain And it supports them with products like the WebAuth Wallet and the Metal Pay app.  On top of that, Metallicus has become one of the first blockchain companies officially linked to the Federal Reserve’s instant payment system, FedNow. In this article, I’ll break down each part of the Metallicus ecosystem: what it is, how it works, and why it matters for both crypto users and the traditional financial system. Key highlights: Metallicus Crypto is building a regulated Digital Asset Banking Network that combines blockchain innovation with traditional finance. XPR Network delivers fee-free, instant transactions with human-readable @names and on-chain identity for compliant applications. Metal Blockchain acts as a Layer-0 backbone with scalable subnets, Proof-of-Stake security, and direct interoperability with XPR. WebAuth Wallet offers a user-friendly gateway to the ecosystem, supporting staking, trading on Metal X, and wrapped assets. Metal Pay functions as the fiat on/off-ramp, combining features of Coinbase and Cash App in a regulated U.S. payments app. FedNow integration positions Metallicus as one of the first blockchain providers linked directly to the U.S. instant payment system. XPR Network: Free, fast, and built for compliance The XPR Network didn’t start with that name. Back in 2020, it launched as Proton.…
2025/08/20
Expert Warns U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent May ‘Destroy’ Stablecoins, Here’s Why

TLDR: Scott Bessent’s stablecoins comments point toward CBDCs designed to tie crypto liquidity directly to U.S. Treasuries. Ripple technology may be used as infrastructure for CBDCs while regulators create cover with ongoing legal battles. CBDCs could replace private stablecoins as exchanges face pressure to integrate government-backed settlement rails. Critics say CBDCs risk erasing privacy and [...] The post Expert Warns U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent May ‘Destroy’ Stablecoins, Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/20
China to Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Expand Global Use

China to Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Expand Global Use

The post China to Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Expand Global Use appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News China plans to consider approving yuan-backed stablecoins later this month to increase the yuan’s global use. These stablecoins, digital currencies linked to the yuan, are expected to make international transactions smoother and build confidence in China’s digital currency. This initiative aims to enhance the yuan’s role in the global financial system and support its wider …
2025/08/20
Trader Turns $125K Into $43M – Nearly Loses It All in ETH Crash

The post Trader Turns $125K Into $43M – Nearly Loses It All in ETH Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum One of crypto’s most talked-about traders saw fortunes swing violently this week after Ethereum’s price briefly slipped toward $4,000. The trader, who had grown a $125,000 stake into more than $43 million in just four months, was hit with a massive liquidation on decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. As ETH plunged, $6.2 million was wiped out, leaving the account with barely $770,000 — almost all of the meteoric gains gone in just two days. Blockchain tracker Lookonchain flagged the event, calling it one of the most dramatic reversals in recent memory. Other high-profile traders also felt the squeeze. Leveraged investor James Wynn, long known for aggressive Ethereum positions, saw his holdings slashed as well. Wynn admitted afterward that he had gone “all in” and would now have to cut back living expenses if the long-awaited altcoin season doesn’t materialize. The sudden downturn also spurred large whales into action. Several dumped positions, unloading a combined $147 million worth of Ether. Yet not everyone panicked. Data from Nansen shows opportunistic buyers stepping in, with some top traders snapping up multi-million-dollar sums of ETH at discounted levels. Even the notorious Radiant Capital exploiter’s wallet reportedly accumulated over $16 million worth during the dip. Markets are now looking beyond the chaos and toward Friday’s Jackson Hole address from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Analysts at Nexo argue that the next big move in crypto may depend less on chart patterns and more on signals from the Fed about interest rates and monetary policy. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov…
2025/08/20
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
2025/08/20
BlockDAG, Pepe Dollar And Pepeto Token: 3 Top Crypto ICOs Positioned to Deliver Life-Changing Gains This Cycle

The 2025 presale crypto market is seeing strong activity as investors look for top crypto presales with clear infrastructure and community support.  Among the most talked-about projects, BlockDAG (BDAG), Pepe Dollar ($PEPD), and Pepeto Token (PEPETO) are standing out due to robust ICO developments and active engagement. These presale crypto tokens combine utility, scalability, and […]
2025/08/20
BlockchainFX Tops the Charts as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today Over Lightchain and Token6900

As the cryptocurrency market grows increasingly competitive in 2025, investors are searching for the best crypto to buy today: projects that combine strong fundamentals, tangible utility, and early-stage growth potential. Among emerging presales, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is gaining attention as one of the best presales to buy now. While Lightchain and Token6900 have unique features, BlockchainFX […] The post BlockchainFX Tops the Charts as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today Over Lightchain and Token6900 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/08/20
Fed Instructs Banks to Adopt Crypto Without Fear: Bitcoin Hyper to Pump

The Federal Reserve is signaling to U.S. banks that it’s okay to engage with the crypto industry. This represents a significant shift from earlier positions, with Federal Reserve Chair Michelle Bowman openly urging banks to participate. She shared at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on August 19 that she believes that if banks stay on the […]
2025/08/20
China Eyes Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Challenge Dollar Dominance

According to Reuters, Beijing’s plans mark one of the most significant policy shifts to date in its approach toward digital […] The post China Eyes Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Challenge Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/20
