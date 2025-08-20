Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance
CoinGape
2025/08/20 20:33
Best Altcoins to Buy While ETH Finds New Support Level – Coldware & Shiba Inu become Safe Havens
The post Best Altcoins to Buy While ETH Finds New Support Level – Coldware & Shiba Inu become Safe Havens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While many investors focus on Ethereum (ETH) stabilizing around the $4,330 mark, a growing number of buyers are pivoting into Coldware (COLD) as a new kind of safe haven. The presale, which is quickly approaching the $50 million mark, is being fueled by investor interest in Coldware (COLD)’s real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem, Web3 hardware integration, and its promise of adoption beyond speculative trading. At a presale price of $0.008 per token, early buyers are positioning themselves for potential 100X returns if Coldware can deliver on its roadmap of scalable infrastructure and real-world integration. Unlike many meme-based projects, Coldware is winning traction as both a tech play and a cultural trend. Why Coldware Is Stealing Attention What makes Coldware (COLD) different from ETH and SHIB is its hybrid identity. On the one hand, it positions itself as a utility-rich blockchain with RWA integration and Web3 hardware devices such as its upcoming “Larna 2400” smartphone. On the other hand, it has built strong cultural momentum, giving it meme coin-like viral energy. This dual strength is why analysts say Coldware is not just surviving the current market correction but thriving during it. With presale momentum growing rapidly, COLD could deliver outsized returns while ETH and SHIB consolidate. Ethereum (ETH) Holds Support at $4,330 Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the most watched assets, with traders closely monitoring whether its recent pullback is just a pause or the beginning of a deeper correction. After dipping from recent highs, ETH has stabilized around $4,330 — a zone that analysts see as structurally healthy. As long as ETH holds above the $4,300–$4,400 support range, the path toward $5,000 remains likely. With its dominant role in powering DeFi and stablecoins, Ethereum continues to be the backbone of Web3. However, its slower growth rate compared to younger projects like Coldware…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:31
Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates
Solana, Cardano, and Rollblock are starting to move in very different directions, and that’s why investors are paying attention. While Solana and Cardano consolidate near important levels, Rollblock’s presale has been catching fire, with some analysts saying it could rally up to 50x this year. Here’s what has caught their eye. Rollblock (RBLK): Becoming the [...] The post Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 20:30
Dogecoin and Pepe Dollar Named As Top Cryptocurrencies To Hold For Maximise Gains This Cycle; Dogecoin Whales Buy More PEPD
Investors are constantly revisiting what qualifies as the best crypto presale to buy right now. And two meme-inspired tokens, Dogecoin and Pepe Dollar ($PEPD), are making their case. Dogecoin has long been a household name, but what’s catching fresh attention is how whales are now scooping up large amounts of presale crypto like Pepe Dollar [...] The post Dogecoin and Pepe Dollar Named As Top Cryptocurrencies To Hold For Maximise Gains This Cycle; Dogecoin Whales Buy More PEPD appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 20:30
XRP Lawsuit Settled, Bitcoin Price Nears ATH — But Avalon X Offers Bigger Upside
The post XRP Lawsuit Settled, Bitcoin Price Nears ATH — But Avalon X Offers Bigger Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News On August 19, 2025, Bitcoin had a price near $114,915 while XRP traded near $2.98. Both coins were stable with the most recent volume allowing BTC to remain within its historic range of highs and set XRP on a clearer path after the long court struggles were over Avalon X (AVLX) an RWA platform merging real estate into crypto so investors can access property exposure with blockchain-level transparency. Avalon X’s presale is gaining major whale traction, powered by an innovative RWA ecosystem. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is BTC Ready To Break New All-Time Highs? Bitcoin price pulled new highs last week and is now settling just beneath those highs. BTC prices this morning are trading at ~$114.9K, with intraday prints (roughly) between ~$114.6K and $117K. In the last minute we have seen pricing stick very tight around that area. Importantly, several outlets saw Bitcoin price at a new all-time high over $124K mid-August, meaning (for now) current analysis indicates a lack of action during the classic digestion phase that follows a high instead of a trend failure. Ripple (XRP) News: Will XRP Explode Now That The SEC Lawsuit Is Over? The SEC-Ripple, a long-running litigation, has come to an official conclusion. The agency ended the lawsuit with final orders on August 3, in which it imposed a $125 million penalty, an injunction limited to institutional-style sales, while earlier orders left programmatic exchange sales functionally outside of the definition of a security. XRP price is trading roughly around $2.98 or flat with the last minute of tape based on market data. With no appeals and the court’s framework intact, investors can now be focusing on the fundamentals over filings. Avalon X matches a user-friendly blockchain with real-world perks by introducing AVLX as the ultimate utility token. Holders unlock tiered rewards,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB, DOGE & PEPE Face Off Against A New Passive Income Juggernaut In 2026
Shiba Inu lags, Dogecoin corrects, and Pepe fades, but Layer Brett shines with high APY staking and 2026 hype as the best meme coin to buy now.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 20:30
Cardano Price Looks To Rebound; Traders Load Up On Dogecoin And This New ADA Rival Aiming For 65x Gains
But retail is asking a tougher question: has the parabolic upside window for Cardano and Dogecoin already closed? While early […] The post Cardano Price Looks To Rebound; Traders Load Up On Dogecoin And This New ADA Rival Aiming For 65x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/20 20:29
PEPE, BONK & PENGU Traders Are Turning to PEPENODE for Early Meme Coin Gains
The meme coin market is lit up again, with PEPE, BONK, and PENGU turning vivid green. However, it must be noted that it has been a while since these trending coins made triple-digit gains. Not shocking, since they already have gigantic market caps. As charming as they are, top meme coins are not enough for.. The post PEPE, BONK & PENGU Traders Are Turning to PEPENODE for Early Meme Coin Gains appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/08/20 20:25
Federal Committee To Review State-Level Rules
The post Federal Committee To Review State-Level Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins: Federal Committee To Review State-Level Rules Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/federal-regulators-state-level-stablecoin-framework/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:25
Baidu to focus more on AI as slowing economy, shrinking ad budgets hit revenue
Baidu said Wednesday that second-quarter sales weakened as cautious marketing budgets in a slowing Chinese economy hit its main business, while its cloud arm continued to expand. For the quarter ended June 30, revenue totaled 32.71 billion yuan ($4.56 billion), a decline of 4% from a year earlier and slightly under the 32.76 billion yuan […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 20:24
