Best Altcoins to Buy While ETH Finds New Support Level – Coldware & Shiba Inu become Safe Havens

The post Best Altcoins to Buy While ETH Finds New Support Level – Coldware & Shiba Inu become Safe Havens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While many investors focus on Ethereum (ETH) stabilizing around the $4,330 mark, a growing number of buyers are pivoting into Coldware (COLD) as a new kind of safe haven. The presale, which is quickly approaching the $50 million mark, is being fueled by investor interest in Coldware (COLD)’s real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem, Web3 hardware integration, and its promise of adoption beyond speculative trading. At a presale price of $0.008 per token, early buyers are positioning themselves for potential 100X returns if Coldware can deliver on its roadmap of scalable infrastructure and real-world integration. Unlike many meme-based projects, Coldware is winning traction as both a tech play and a cultural trend. Why Coldware Is Stealing Attention What makes Coldware (COLD) different from ETH and SHIB is its hybrid identity. On the one hand, it positions itself as a utility-rich blockchain with RWA integration and Web3 hardware devices such as its upcoming “Larna 2400” smartphone. On the other hand, it has built strong cultural momentum, giving it meme coin-like viral energy. This dual strength is why analysts say Coldware is not just surviving the current market correction but thriving during it. With presale momentum growing rapidly, COLD could deliver outsized returns while ETH and SHIB consolidate. Ethereum (ETH) Holds Support at $4,330 Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the most watched assets, with traders closely monitoring whether its recent pullback is just a pause or the beginning of a deeper correction. After dipping from recent highs, ETH has stabilized around $4,330 — a zone that analysts see as structurally healthy. As long as ETH holds above the $4,300–$4,400 support range, the path toward $5,000 remains likely. With its dominant role in powering DeFi and stablecoins, Ethereum continues to be the backbone of Web3. However, its slower growth rate compared to younger projects like Coldware…