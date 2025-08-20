Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Crypto Market Rocks with Massive Liquidations
The post Crypto Market Rocks with Massive Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a tumultuous 24-hour period, the cryptocurrency market experienced significant turbulence, with leveraged positions leading to liquidations surpassing $440 million. Ethereum was hit hardest, suffering over $170 million in liquidations, while Bitcoin close behind faced $101 million in liquidations. Continue Reading:Crypto Market Rocks with Massive Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-market-rocks-with-massive-liquidations
COM
$0.022092
+0.27%
NET
$0.000114
+6.03%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:46
Κοινοποίηση
Ulu Ventures Adds Pi Network to Portfolio – Pi Coin Keeps Falling
The post Ulu Ventures Adds Pi Network to Portfolio – Pi Coin Keeps Falling appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network, the fast-growing crypto project that has attracted millions of users worldwide, has reached another milestone in the blockchain space. Ulu Ventures, a respected venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, has officially listed Pi Network among its portfolio companies. Despite the listing news, Pi Network’s price showed no positive reaction and continues to …
PI
$0.36113
+2.97%
SPACE
$0.1511
-5.50%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinPedia
2025/08/20 20:45
Κοινοποίηση
Dogecoin Mining Gets Major Boost as Thumzup Acquires Dogehash in $50M Stock Deal
Trump family-backed Thumzup Media is buying Dogecoin miner Dogehash in an all-stock deal, aiming to build a leading Dogecoin mining ecosystem. On Tuesday, Thumzup Media, a Nasdaq-listed crypto-focused treasury firm, announced plans to acquire Dogecoin mining company Dogehash. The agreement will be executed through an all-stock transaction. As part of the deal, Dogehash shareholders will receive 30.7 million Thumzup shares. Once completed, the miner will become Degohash Technologies Holdings and be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “XDOG.” Building a Dogecoin Ecosystem Thumzup said Dogehash’s mining technology will be folded into its platform. The goal is to strengthen Dogecoin’s mining infrastructure and deliver competitive opportunities for miners. In the press statement, CEO Robert Steele said that the company aims to go beyond mining. He highlighted plans to create a vertically integrated Dogecoin ecosystem, combining renewable-powered operations, scalable infrastructure, and utility-driven applications. Recent Fundraising and Strategy Shift The acquisition follows Thumzup’s $50 million capital raise, completed a few weeks ago. That funding went toward purchasing mining rigs, accumulating digital assets, and advancing its crypto-led strategy. Originally founded in 2020 as a social media marketing platform, Thumzup pivoted earlier this year. It now manages a crypto treasury and accepts Bitcoin payments for its users. Crypto Industry Trend Thumzup’s move mirrors a wider shift among public companies. Several firms, including American Bitcoin and Kindly MD, have added large Bitcoin holdings in recent months. Others, such as Bitmine Immersion and Sharplink, have funneled billions into Ethereum. Altcoins like XRP and Solana are also seeing growing adoption as corporate treasury assets. Market Reaction and Outlook Thumzup shares closed at $5.01 on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Finance. The stock fell 41% in 24 hours but remains up 52% for the year. Upon finalizing the Dogehash acquisition, Thumzup and its new subsidiary will aim to establish themselves as a top Dogecoin mining platform, with the promise of stronger yields for the meme coin’s miners.
TRUMP
$8.68
-1.41%
MOVE
$0.1281
+0.54%
XRP
$2.8994
+0.01%
Κοινοποίηση
The Crypto Basic
2025/08/20 20:43
Κοινοποίηση
XRP, SOL, and LTC ETFs Could Be Coming Soon, Says Analyst
Spot crypto ETF approvals could surge in coming months, with XRP, SOL, and LTC products among the likely candidates.
SOL
$185.1
+1.87%
XRP
$2.8994
+0.01%
LTC
$115.42
+0.36%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoPotato
2025/08/20 20:42
Κοινοποίηση
Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight
TLDR: Fed Vice Chair Bowman urged letting staff own limited crypto to better grasp blockchain and digital assets. She compared crypto knowledge to skiing, saying regulators must experience it firsthand to supervise effectively. Bowman called for tailored crypto regulation instead of outdated, one-size-fits-all financial oversight. Her remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, as [...] The post Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight appeared first on Blockonomi.
VICE
$0.01245
+0.16%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 20:40
Κοινοποίηση
China's could give green light on yuan-pegged stablecoins as early this month
China is preparing to lift its long-standing crypto ban by legalizing yuan-pegged stablecoins before the end of August, according to Reuters. This would be the first time the country allows any form of stablecoin tied to its national currency. The decision is expected to be reviewed by the State Council, the highest administrative body in […]
FORM
$3.514
-2.19%
LIGHT
$0.2209
+8.92%
BAN
$0.08489
+18.11%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 20:39
Κοινοποίηση
200M XRP Transfer Sparks ODL Surge as Amazon & Uber Loom
The post 200M XRP Transfer Sparks ODL Surge as Amazon & Uber Loom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive $601M XRP Movement Sparks Institutional Momentum via ODL A staggering 200M XRP worth a whopping $601 million moved on-chain, signaling surging institutional interest. Source: XRPSCAN Analyst Xaif Crypto links the transfer to intensifying ODL flows after the SEC’s green light for XRP, reinforcing confidence in Ripple’s payment rails and hinting at a pivotal shift in XRP’s role in global finance. The scale of this transaction signals renewed institutional demand for real-time XRP liquidity. Ripple’s ODL, built on XRP as a bridge asset, thrives on fast, low-cost transfers, and with fresh regulatory clarity, institutions appear more confident in moving large holdings through its liquid ecosystem, a shift that could redefine global liquidity flows. Here are three key implications of this development: Institutional Confidence Restored: The SEC’s supportive stance, formal or informal, may represent a breakthrough for institutional investors wary of regulatory ambiguity. This XRP movement could be the first of many bold transactions, as institutions recalibrate their strategic asset allocations toward XRP-enabled cross-border operations. ODL Gains Traction: XRP’s primary utility in facilitating real-time cross-border payment flows positions it as a logistical backbone for institutional liquidity operations. Increased ODL usage could reinforce the XRPL’s role in global remittance corridors, fostering a virtuous cycle of adoption. Market Dynamics to Watch: A transaction of this scale has the potential to nudge XRP’s broader market narrative, be it through price impact, network activity, or liquidity dynamics. While speculative ripple effects remain uncertain, the sheer visibility of such a move could invigorate broader confidence in XRP-driven infrastructure. Why Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Believes Amazon and Uber will Use XRP Brad Garlinghouse is doubling down on a bold vision: giants like Amazon and Uber will one day run payments on XRP. Far from empty rhetoric, his case rests on three accelerating 2025 trends, enterprise pilots gaining…
REAL
$0.05174
+0.42%
MORE
$0.10158
+1.48%
MOVE
$0.1281
+0.54%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:38
Κοινοποίηση
Top Fed Official Wants Staff to Own Crypto – Here’s Why
The post Top Fed Official Wants Staff to Own Crypto – Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Federal Reserve officials may soon be debating whether their own employees should be allowed to hold digital assets. Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman told an audience in Wyoming that regulators risk misunderstanding blockchain if their staff remain entirely shut out of the market. The Fed banned employees and their families from owning cryptocurrencies or related investment products in 2022, after public scrutiny over unusual stock trades by senior policymakers during the pandemic. Bowman now argues those rules go too far, making it harder to recruit skilled examiners and leaving staff with only a theoretical grasp of how crypto works. She suggested limited ownership would give them practical knowledge of how wallets, transfers, and custody operate. Bowman’s remarks also carried a broader message: regulators, in her view, need to be less defensive about new financial technologies. She warned that innovation will reshape the banking system whether traditional institutions like the Fed adapt or not. By engaging directly, she said, the central bank could design safeguards that encourage efficiency and stability rather than letting the industry evolve outside the regulatory perimeter. The timing reflects a shift in Washington’s tone. Under President Donald Trump, officials have struck a more favorable stance toward digital assets. The Fed recently scrapped a Biden-era oversight program that singled out banks experimenting with blockchain, and Trump himself signed an executive order calling for investigations into alleged discrimination against crypto firms. For Bowman, the takeaway is clear: the central bank cannot remain a bystander. “You can’t understand skiing without putting on skis,” she quipped, underscoring her belief that direct experience is the only way to build credible oversight of emerging technologies. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend…
T
$0.01595
-0.87%
TRUMP
$8.68
-1.41%
VICE
$0.01245
+0.16%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:36
Κοινοποίηση
Coinbase CEO Hails XRP Perpetual Futures Launch as Great Progress
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong applauds the exchange’s move to add XRP and Solana to its perpetual futures offering in the United States. For context, Coinbase recently added XRP and Solana to the list of supported assets for perpetual-style futures. Notably, the inclusion of XRP and Solana raises the total number of assets available for perpetual futures to four. The San Francisco-based exchange launched the perpetual futures offering for U.S. customers last month, with initial support for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Less than a month after this launch, Coinbase has now expanded the offering to include XRP and Solana. Coinbase CEO Calls XRP and Solana Perpetual Futures US Launch Great Progress According to the announcement, U.S. traders can open and hold XRP perpetual futures, with a leverage of up to 5x and no monthly contract expiration. The XRP perpetual futures are offered through the Coinbase Derivatives platform, which is licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This implies that the perpetual futures offering for XRP and Solana will be regulated under CFTC rules. Reacting, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong applauded the initiative, describing the latest expansion in the United States as “great progress.” https://twitter.com/brian_armstrong/status/1957894005024338417 Previous Perpetual Futures Support Notably, the Coinbase perpetual futures offering has been available in several eligible countries other than the United States. In October 2023, the exchange granted customers in eligible international jurisdictions access to its perpetual futures offering, which initially supported four assets such as XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Despite launching perpetual futures in other countries, Coinbase did not introduce a similar offering in the U.S. due to regulatory concerns. As the United States makes significant progress in regulating the crypto market, Coinbase launched perpetual futures for U.S. customers last month, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum. The exchange has now expanded the offering to include XRP and Solana. The perpetual futures offering is not the first time Coinbase has extended derivative support for XRP. Earlier this year, the leading exchange launched self-certified XRP futures in the United States.
U
$0.01499
-25.05%
MOVE
$0.1281
+0.54%
XRP
$2.8994
+0.01%
Κοινοποίηση
The Crypto Basic
2025/08/20 20:35
Κοινοποίηση
Bitfarms Welcomes Former AWS Executive Wayne Duso to Its Board
The post Bitfarms Welcomes Former AWS Executive Wayne Duso to Its Board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Aug 19, 2025 01:46 Bitfarms Ltd. appoints Wayne Duso, a former AWS executive, to its Board of Directors to bolster its HPC/AI business strategy, enhancing its digital infrastructure capabilities. Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF), a prominent name in the digital infrastructure space, has announced the addition of Wayne Duso to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s capabilities and support its growth in the high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, according to GlobeNewswire. Wayne Duso’s Extensive Experience Wayne Duso brings over 25 years of experience in developing enterprise technologies to Bitfarms. His distinguished career includes a notable 12-year tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he played a pivotal role in scaling the AWS Boston office from a startup to an enterprise with thousands of employees. Duso was instrumental in launching several unicorn businesses in the data storage and cloud infrastructure sectors, achieving over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. His expertise is expected to be invaluable as Bitfarms seeks to expand its HPC/AI business. Strategic Growth in HPC/AI Brian Howlett, the Independent Chairman of Bitfarms, expressed his excitement about Duso’s appointment, emphasizing its significance at a time when the company is accelerating its HPC/AI initiatives across North America. Duso’s extensive experience in launching and leading data center teams and developing cloud solutions aligns with Bitfarms’ strategic pivot towards HPC/AI. With a robust 1.3 GW energy pipeline, Bitfarms is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for HPC/AI infrastructure. Bitfarms’ Vision and Future Plans Founded in 2017, Bitfarms has established itself as a leader in the digital infrastructure domain, focusing on building and operating state-of-the-art data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing and Bitcoin mining. The company is headquartered in New York…
MOVE
$0.1281
+0.54%
COM
$0.022092
+0.27%
CLOUD
$0.07566
+0.47%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:34
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle