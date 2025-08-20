2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Memecoins gain traction; Pepeto enters the spotlight

As the 2025 bull run accelerates, memecoins are once again in focus, with Shiba Inu and Pepeto emerging as key contenders. #sponsored
Crypto.news 2025/08/20
Pump.fun revenues August 2023: $13.48M on Solana

Record week for Pump.fun: between August 11 and 17, 2023, the memecoin launchpad on Solana generated $13.48 million in revenue.
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/20
Pepeto (PEPETO) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) for the Biggest ROI?

The post Pepeto (PEPETO) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) for the Biggest ROI? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As the 2025 bull cycle gains traction, investors are once again scanning for fast-moving opportunities, and meme coins are right back in the spotlight. Bitcoin and Ethereum may be capturing the mainstream headlines, but it is the meme sector that consistently generates the most dramatic returns when speculation heats up. The real debate is not …
CoinPedia 2025/08/20
Ripple’s Policy Team on Best Practices for Digital Asset Custody

The post Ripple’s Policy Team on Best Practices for Digital Asset Custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple executives used a policy-related blog post on Monday to argue that digital asset custody has become the foundation for institutional adoption of stablecoins, tokenized assets and cross-border settlement. Rahul Advani, Ripple’s global co-head of policy, and Caren Tso, its Asia-Pacific policy manager, said in the post that custody is now a critical entry point for enterprises that want to scale digital finance. They pointed to a recent Ripple–Boston Consulting Group report projecting that tokenized real-world assets could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033, and to Ripple’s own survey finding that more than half of firms in the Asia Pacific plan to adopt custody solutions in the next three years. The blog post was published at the same time as the “Custody & Cybersecurity: Institutional Best Practices for Stablecoins and Beyond” workshop Ripple co-hosted with Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) earlier this month. That event focused on institutional standards for stablecoin custody and culminated in the release of a “best practices” report by BAS subcommittees on stablecoins and cybersecurity. The authors outlined four principles that should guide custody design. First, they called for a “compliance-by-design” approach, noting that regulators such as Singapore’s Monetary Authority (MAS) require strict asset segregation and recovery protocols. Second, they stressed that institutions must choose custody models suited to their needs, whether third-party, hybrid, or self-custody, with growing demand for wallet types beyond the hot-versus-cold divide. Third, the executives highlighted operational resilience. They said workflows must withstand disruption, meet recovery benchmarks set by regimes such as the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, and incorporate strong monitoring and incident-response processes. Fourth, they pointed to governance, citing segregation of duties, independent oversight, and audit trails as essential to maintaining trust. A fifth theme of the workshop, according to Ripple, was the role of custody in enabling stablecoins to move into…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/20
Bitcoin Crashing Below $113K Triggers $113M Long Position Losses

TLDR Bitcoin fell below $113,000 for the first time in over two weeks after reaching a record high of $124,176. The SEC is reportedly investigating Alt5 Sigma and its ties to World Liberty Financial which has links to Donald Trump. Around $113 million in leveraged long positions were liquidated due to the sudden drop in [...] The post Bitcoin Crashing Below $113K Triggers $113M Long Position Losses appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/20
The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones

How many times have you read that marketing is dead in the last year? How often have you come across articles with headlines such as 'AI will replace all specialists by 2030'? And how many of your friends have sent you links to neural networks that 'write better than any copywriter' with a triumphant smirk? If you're a marketer, this is an especially painful experience. After all, it is our profession that regularly takes centre stage in these technological obituaries. 'You will be the first to die.' 'You are no longer needed.' Then, algorithms will take over budgets. Next, they'll probably start doing stand-up comedy and handing out Michelin stars. Thank you — this is exactly what I wanted to read over my morning coffee to make me feel surplus to requirements! But let's be honest, we've been here before. The internet was supposed to 'kill' marketers. Then, social media was supposed to do the same. Then came big data. The same headlines appeared every time: a new technology meant the ‘end of the profession’. But marketing didn't die. It transformed. It adapted. Then it found itself back at the heart of the action, but with new tools. As I wrote in my book AI Essential: How Algorithms Are Changing Our Daily Lives, artificial intelligence is not taking away our jobs; it is taking away the illusion that we are the sole authors of our own lives. Algorithms have long been writing music, recommending films, and suggesting routes, as well as guessing our desires with the accuracy of coffee foam. However, no algorithm knows why you chose this particular coffee shop or song on your playlist. People don't buy text, pictures, or 'buy' buttons. People buy meaning. Stories. Emotions. As long as algorithms remain just a tool, marketers remain in control. The problem is not that AI will replace us. The problem is that it exposes mediocrity too quickly. If your work boils down to copying other people's ideas, creating dull banners, or launching advertising campaigns using ready-made templates, then congratulations — ChatGPT can now do all of that faster. Faster. Cheaper. And without taking coffee breaks. And that's where the panic begins. Not because AI is taking jobs away from marketers, but because it's taking them away from lazy marketers. Those who have forgotten that marketing is about understanding people, not buttons. It's not about tools, but about meaning. It's not about reports, but stories. So it's time for marketers to stop fearing robots. They should fear their laziness. Algorithms vs. laziness: a discussion of why marketers haven't died out yet Let's start with the basics: yes, artificial intelligence can generate content. It can produce texts, images, slogans, music, and reports, among other things, more than the average outsourced digital agency. However, there is one small detail: it cannot feel. It cannot create meaning. It can imitate emotion, but it cannot experience it. It can arrange words in the 'right' order, but it cannot understand what that is for your audience at a given moment. At least, not yet. Who knows? Maybe in ten years, we won't be discussing whether AI will replace marketers; we'll be discussing whether it's appropriate to invite a neural network as a keynote speaker at the Cannes Lions festival. But today, everything is much simpler: the algorithm remains a tool. Whether the result will be a masterpiece or an advertising disaster depends on who holds it in their hands. Take Nike, for example. The company actively uses AI for personalisation: the app tracks users' habits, selects workouts, and predicts when it's time to buy new trainers. Yet despite all this, Nike continues to hire creative directors. Why? Because no algorithm can come up with 'Just Do It'. While an algorithm can count your steps, it cannot capture a cultural moment and transform it into a global slogan. From my own experience, I could see this very clearly: between 2019 and 2020, I was involved in sports marketing, working with the Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation. We collaborated with Nike. It was then that I realised how the company works with meanings, not just technologies. Their technologies are flawlessly integrated, but the key remains the story, values, and emotions. It is the people within the brand who decide how to present all this to the audience. Take Coca-Cola, for example. In 2023, they launched the 'Create Real Magic' campaign, inviting users to create brand visuals using MidJourney and DALL·E. The campaign received millions of mentions and was highly publicised. However, it wasn't AI that came up with the idea for the campaign. People figured out how to incorporate AI into the brand strategy to make it appear innovative. The algorithm drew the pictures, but people set the meaning and positioning. In my book AI Essential, I wrote, 'Algorithms deprive us of the illusion of authorship, but they do not deprive us of the ability to create stories.' This is where the difference between humans and machines lies. A marketer is not just a set of tools. It is the ability to understand what a person wants before they realise it themselves. So no, the profession will not die. Only the aspects of the profession that have become dull and repetitive will disappear: creating banners, rewriting press releases, and setting up targeting. AI can do all of these things — and, frankly, it does them better. However, strategic marketing is not just about pressing buttons. It's about meaning. And no matter how you look at it, meaning is still created by people. AI does not replace strategists. It replaces those who simply press buttons Artificial intelligence will not replace marketers. It dispels the idea that you can do nothing and still call yourself a 'specialist'. If your entire career has consisted of nothing but rewriting press releases, running targeted campaigns based on ready-made checklists, and copying other people's ideas from Pinterest, then yes, you should start panicking. Because ChatGPT does it faster. MidJourney creates better banners. Google Analytics is now smarter than half of the 'digital departments' in large companies. On projects, I've seen this dozens of times: some people ask questions and dig into the meaning, while others just wait for a checklist. The former always find their place. The latter disappear because they can easily be replaced by a tool. Consider the following examples: A few years ago, BuzzFeed dismissed some of its editors and began experimenting with AI-generated content. The result? Automated articles that lack meaning, emotion, and vitality, and which no one reads. This led to a drop in traffic and a reputation crisis. But who was affected? Not the people who created ideas and meaning, but the people who ‘filled content’ with things like ‘10 best toast recipes’. Unilever is actively implementing AI to analyse trends and optimise campaigns. However, it also continues to invest in creative agencies and talented individuals. Why? Because, while algorithms are sufficient for calculations, they are not capable of coming up with campaigns like 'Dirt is Good' or 'Real Beauty'. On the other hand, people who have spent their entire careers copying and pasting banners are not needed there. I have also seen this in practice: in projects where we worked with major brands, the distinction between those 'making strategy' and those 'pushing buttons' was always clear. The former always found their place. The latter disappeared because tools easily replaced them. As my book says, 'AI doesn't take away jobs, it takes away mediocrity.' This is especially noticeable in marketing. Machines can easily perform boring, repetitive tasks. However, they cannot answer the question, 'Why are we doing this in the first place?' How will it change the brand's perception? How will it make people feel?' Lazy marketers should be afraid — not because AI hates them, but because it makes their redundancy all too clear. Marketers of the future, who will remain in the game, is the question While lazy marketers are frantically searching for the 'unsubscribe from reality' button, proactive, inquisitive, and adaptable professionals are entering a golden age. This is because artificial intelligence is not a threat, but a tool. The only question is who knows how to use it. The 'non-lazy' marketers of the future will be more like campaign directors than advertising operatives. They will be valued for asking the right questions, building a strategy, and understanding context, rather than simply copying someone else's banner. We are already seeing examples of this today. Heineken, for example, used AI to analyse global beer consumption trends and created the 'Cheers to All' campaign — a striking example of how AI can help to identify and break down stereotypes. However, they came up with the idea, set the tone, and chose the cultural angle — people. L'Oréal is introducing AI into the beauty industry with personalised recommendations and virtual try-ons of cosmetics. However, without strategists and creatives, all that remains is a 'smart mirror'. The magic of the brand lies in how it incorporates technology into its narrative: 'Beauty is about you, not an algorithm.' In my experience, projects where AI was used as an accelerator — for example, in audience analysis or visual generation — always won. However, the key remained — who formulates the idea and why? An algorithm cannot tell you how to touch on cultural pain points or seize the moment. That is done by people. The marketer of the future will be someone who can combine analytics and intuition, and use data without losing their sense of humour or their understanding of human weaknesses and irony. This is why strategists and visionaries will remain key players. AI will become their assistant — fast and smart, but still just an assistant. So, artificial intelligence has not come to replace us. It has come to eliminate our excuses. Lazy marketers who built their careers by copying other people's ideas and producing endless reports are indeed out of a job. But let's be honest, they would have been out of a job even without AI — just later and with more fuss. Their work has long lacked strategy, meaning, and a real understanding of people. Real marketers have nothing to fear. On the contrary, AI makes us stronger. It removes routine tasks, speeds up analytics, and suggests hypotheses. However, it is people who decide which hypotheses to turn into campaigns and which stories will endure. Here's the main paradox: algorithms don't kill marketing. They simply remove the rose-tinted glasses and reveal who has been the passenger and who the driver all this time. So the question is not whether artificial intelligence will replace you. The question is different: What did you actually do for your profession today? Did you create meaning, or did you just press buttons? If the former, you can sleep peacefully. If it's the latter, well, ChatGPT has already taken your place. The choice is simple: you can either direct the campaign or become an assistant to the machine. Guess who will be fired first?
Hackernoon 2025/08/20
‘48 Hours’ True Crime Podcast Goes ‘Inside The Daniel Marsh Murders’

The post ‘48 Hours’ True Crime Podcast Goes ‘Inside The Daniel Marsh Murders’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “48 Hours” Correspondent Erin Moriarty hosts a new podcast titled, “Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders.” CBS News It was the type of unthinkable crime that stays with you long after you cover the story. In 2013, 15-year-old Daniel Marsh was accused of killing and mutilating the bodies of an elderly couple living nearby his father in California. The teen was arrested after bragging about what he’d done to friends, and he later confessed and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. 48 Hours Correspondent Erin Moriarty couldn’t shake memories of covering the case several years after the murders, when a legal development meant Marsh had a possibility for early release. Now, more than a decade after the murders, she is launching a new six-episode podcast that explores the motivations and psyche of the teenage killer. Fifteen: Inside the Daniel Marsh Murders launched today (listen to the trailer). “This is the kind of story that is hard for a reporter to forget: the senseless murders of a married couple, Chip Northup and Claudia Maupin, with no evidence left behind at the scene and no murder weapon,” said Moriarty. “And the mastermind behind it all? A fifteen-year-old California boy named Daniel Marsh that law enforcement believed was a serial killer-in-training. The FBI special agent who later interrogated Marsh told me that the teenager was one of the most dangerous suspects he had ever interviewed.” The podcast will be available on Apple and other platforms, dropping every Wednesday for six weeks. 48 Hours+ subscribers on Apple can access episodes ad-free and a week early. Podcast Explores Daniel Marsh’s Crime And Remembers His Victims The podcast goes in-depth into Marsh’s actions and doesn’t shy from sharing some of the terrible things that he endured in his childhood while also conveying that nothing excuses…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/20
Who Rugged Rogoff?

The post Who Rugged Rogoff? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kenneth Rogoff spoke, and the Bitcoin hornet’s nest awoke.  When the celebrated Harvard economist and former chief economist at the IMF yesterday publicly confessed that he was wrong on Bitcoin, he didn’t do so gracefully; instead, he doubled down. You see, it wasn’t that his prediction in 2018 of Bitcoin’s imminent doom and the bitcoin price to quickly collapse was wrong; it was Trump crypto regulation was beneficial instead of the needed crackdown Bitcoin was embraced and (shockingly) used by criminals, and Trump “brazenly hold hundreds of millions … of dollars in cryptocurrencies seemingly without consequence.” I mean, talk about willful ignorance. Scooby-Doo called and wants his villains back (“I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids”). There’s no other value to this thing, no other censorship-resistance use case, no savings-outside-the-shady-banks option, no instant global payments over Lightning? Even in that 2018 CNBC interview, Rogoff said regulation of the sector would lead to lower prices, not a catalyst for higher ones, as he now pretends. This smells like a salty rationalization, not a serious analysis.  Slay Your Heroes, Always Rogoff’s excellent book, This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly, and especially the freely available data behind the research for dozens of countries over hundreds of years, was a godsend during my university years. I learned so much from him.  When I finally met Rogoff in 2018 or so, it was a total “kill your idols” moment. He had just released his unfathomably stupid book The Curse of Cash — about how we should ban cash because criminals… and cash also makes monetary policy transmission worse and negative interest rates more difficult to impose. I was trying to explain to him the virtue of competitive note issuance and monetary freedom. To my…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/20
Digital Marketing Firm Thumzup Media To Acquire $DOGE Miner As Part Of Crypto Pivot

Thumzup Media, a California-based digital marketing-turned-crypto treasury firm, has announced plans to acquire Dogecoin (DOGE) miner Dogehash Technologies as part of its strategic expansion into the digital assets sector. The move comes a week after the company that counts Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, as a major shareholder, raised ... Read more The post Digital Marketing Firm Thumzup Media To Acquire $DOGE Miner As Part Of Crypto Pivot appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin 2025/08/20
China may approve yuan-backed stablecoins amid fears of dollar-powered tokens

The post China may approve yuan-backed stablecoins amid fears of dollar-powered tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins to promote global use of its currency. US dollar-backed stablecoins currently dominate the market, holding over 99% share. China may soon permit yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time in a bid to accelerate the international adoption of its currency and compete with the US, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The State Council is set to review and may approve a roadmap later this month that would set adoption targets, assign regulatory responsibilities, and outline risk controls. The plan marks a major reversal from Beijing’s 2021 ban on crypto trading and mining, reflecting growing concern over the dominance of dollar-backed tokens, which account for more than 99% of global stablecoin supply. Senior leaders are expected to hold a study session focused on yuan internationalization and the role of stablecoins, with official remarks likely to define the boundaries of their use in business. China’s push comes as the yuan’s share in global payments fell to 2.88% in June, its lowest in two years, compared with nearly 47% for the U.S. dollar, according to SWIFT. Stablecoins, pegged to fiat currencies and powered by blockchain, are seen in Beijing as a tool to promote cross-border trade settlement and reduce reliance on the dollar. Implementation duties will fall on regulators, including the People’s Bank of China, with Hong Kong and Shanghai identified as priority hubs. Hong Kong’s new stablecoin law, effective on August 1, already made the territory one of the first jurisdictions globally to regulate fiat-backed stablecoin issuers. China also plans to raise the issue at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin later this month, potentially expanding yuan usage and stablecoin settlement in cross-border trade. The move follows US President Donald Trump’s early backing of dollar stablecoins and comes amid…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/20
