China Reviews Stablecoin Plan That Could Put Yuan on Global Crypto Stage

TLDR: China may allow stablecoins backed by the yuan for the first time, with Hong Kong and Shanghai preparing pilot rollouts. The State Council will review a roadmap this month that sets adoption targets and regulatory duties for stablecoins. Reuters reported leaders will hold a study session on yuan internationalisation and digital assets later this [...] The post China Reviews Stablecoin Plan That Could Put Yuan on Global Crypto Stage appeared first on Blockonomi.
Here Are Bitcoin’s Biggest Support Levels Ahead: Will BTC Drop to $70K?

Bitcoin slips below $114K as analysts point to MVRV-based support at $112K, $91K, and $70K. RSI divergence hints at weakness.
Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks

The post Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Ethereum and Solana Face Competition As DeSoc Surpasses $10M Presale With Just 2 Days Left

But now, DeSoc (Decentralized Social) is stealing the spotlight. As a SocialFi and DeFi hybrid platform, DeSoc has already raised […] The post Ethereum and Solana Face Competition As DeSoc Surpasses $10M Presale With Just 2 Days Left appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP Mining Launches Sustainable Cloud Mining Platform, Empowering Eco-Friendly Investors to Earn Bitcoin Efficiently

In a major step toward sustainable blockchain infrastructure, a new cloud mining platform is leveraging renewable energy to offer investors a cleaner, more environmentally friendly way to earn Bitcoin. Designed for environmentally conscious and financially strategic investors, XRP Mining’s next-generation mining solution aims to balance profitability with responsibility to the planet. As traditional cryptocurrency mining […] The post XRP Mining Launches Sustainable Cloud Mining Platform, Empowering Eco-Friendly Investors to Earn Bitcoin Efficiently appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin Breakthrough: First US Bank Integrates Lightning Network

SoFi will roll out a Bitcoin-powered international money transfer service inside its consumer app, becoming—per Lightspark CEO David Marcus—“the first US bank to use Bitcoin and Universal Money Addresses (UMA) to offer 24/7, realtime, cheap global payments.” The integration uses the Bitcoin Lightning Network as the cross-border settlement rail and will debut later this year, […]
Panic Or Profit? Analyst Says XRP Below $3 Is A ‘Massive Blessing’

After the brief surge that followed the Ripple lawsuit’s conclusion, traders say momentum quickly faded. Bitcoin slid to around $114,000, and with it, XRP touched $2.94. That dip dragged the token under $3 once again, sparking fresh arguments between those who see a buying chance and those who remain skeptical. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Analyst Frames Dip As Opportunity According to comments from Coach JV, a well-known XRP advocate, the return to sub-$3 levels should be seen as a chance to buy.   He called XRP under $3 “a massive blessing.” He told followers that most people panic when prices fall, while patient investors buy slowly over time. He used a farming image to make the point: People tend to buy at harvest, he said, but the smart money buys when the field looks empty. This message sits alongside data showing XRP has been more bearish since the post-lawsuit spike.   XRP under $3 is a massive blessing. Most people panic when prices are low, but this is where wealth is built. You already know the game, accumulation in sideways markets is what sets up generational wealth when the cycle turns. Think of it like farmland. Everyone wants to buy… — Coach, JV (@Coachjv_) August 18, 2025 A Split Within The Community Not everyone agrees with that view. One commentator argued that XRP at $500 — not $3 — would be the real blessing. Coach JV pushed back, saying that if an extreme rally ever arrives, the payoff will go to those who held through the down days and kept adding to their positions. He has also used the phrase “unimaginable wealth” to describe what long-term holders might see. Reports note that most XRP holders own fewer than 500 tokens, which helps explain why many retail investors focus on the idea of transformative returns. Technical Indicators Paint A Cautionary Picture According to current XRP price predictions, the token is expected to dip by 0.75% to about $2.87 by September 19, 2025. Based on technical readings, market sentiment is listed as Neutral and the Fear & Greed Index registers 44 (Fear). Over the last 30 days XRP recorded 12/30 green days — that’s 40% — with price volatility at 4.80%. Those numbers suggest movement, but not runaway momentum, and they help explain the mixed tone among traders. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce XRP’s $3 Line: Buying Opportunity Or Warning Sign? Meanwhile, short-term traders will watch price action around $3 for signs of follow-through, while longer-term backers point to accumulation as a strategy. According to the voices quoted in the market, patience and steady buying are the path some choose. Other market participants say tempering expectations with clear math is wise. Either way, the debate over whether a dip is a blessing or a warning is likely to continue as XRP finds its footing after recent volatility. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
SoFi Integrates Bitcoin Lightning for $740B Remittance Market

SoFi Technologies is set to become the first US bank to integrate the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Universal Money Address (UMA), in a move aimed at tackling the $740B global remittance market.
2025’s Top Crypto Presale Face-Off: BlockchainFX vs. Little Pepe vs. Token6900 – Which One Should You Buy?

Among the many exciting presales, BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Token6900 have captured the attention of investors worldwide. But which one […] The post 2025's Top Crypto Presale Face-Off: BlockchainFX vs. Little Pepe vs. Token6900 – Which One Should You Buy? appeared first on Coindoo.
BlackRock’s $548 Million BTC Dump Behind Market Crash?

The post BlackRock’s $548 Million BTC Dump Behind Market Crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market crashed following a selloff by institutional investors. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top cryptos experienced a significant decline. Whales embark on selloffs to take profit and provide better buying opportunities. Crypto whales and institutional investors are on a selling spree, which is causing cryptocurrency prices to go down. A crypto user on X highlighted some parties involved in the ongoing crypto selloff, including those taking short positions and long trades that are being liquidated. That explains the market-wide pullback that cryptocurrencies have experienced in the past few days. Bitcoin led a market-wide price collapse Almost all the top cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA, experienced a significant price decline recently. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, dropped to $112,702 on Tuesday, reflecting a 9.4% pullback from its all-time high of $124,517, achieved less than one week ago.  Related: Bitcoin Retail Sentiment Collapses; Is This the Contrarian Bottom for BTC? Ethereum made a 15% pullback after an impressive rally of over 127% in less than two months, while other altcoins, including XRP, SOL, and ADA, followed a similar pattern, pulling back significantly after making massive gains over a short period. A typical whale behavior by BlackRock According to the crypto user, a cascade of liquidations of long positions caused the sharper drop in crypto prices. He noted that BlackRock alone dumped $548 million worth of Bitcoin within a few hours, with more investors speculating on a price increase, forcing them to close their positions. He further noted that traders shorted and liquidated long contracts, pressurizing crypto prices. The crypto user who highlighted the ongoing whale activities that led to the latest crypto market crash considers it a deliberate act by the big players. According to him, it is a typical approach that whales and institutional traders…
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle