Panic Or Profit? Analyst Says XRP Below $3 Is A ‘Massive Blessing’

After the brief surge that followed the Ripple lawsuit’s conclusion, traders say momentum quickly faded. Bitcoin slid to around $114,000, and with it, XRP touched $2.94. That dip dragged the token under $3 once again, sparking fresh arguments between those who see a buying chance and those who remain skeptical. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Analyst Frames Dip As Opportunity According to comments from Coach JV, a well-known XRP advocate, the return to sub-$3 levels should be seen as a chance to buy. He called XRP under $3 “a massive blessing.” He told followers that most people panic when prices fall, while patient investors buy slowly over time. He used a farming image to make the point: People tend to buy at harvest, he said, but the smart money buys when the field looks empty. This message sits alongside data showing XRP has been more bearish since the post-lawsuit spike. XRP under $3 is a massive blessing. Most people panic when prices are low, but this is where wealth is built. You already know the game, accumulation in sideways markets is what sets up generational wealth when the cycle turns. Think of it like farmland. Everyone wants to buy… — Coach, JV (@Coachjv_) August 18, 2025 A Split Within The Community Not everyone agrees with that view. One commentator argued that XRP at $500 — not $3 — would be the real blessing. Coach JV pushed back, saying that if an extreme rally ever arrives, the payoff will go to those who held through the down days and kept adding to their positions. He has also used the phrase “unimaginable wealth” to describe what long-term holders might see. Reports note that most XRP holders own fewer than 500 tokens, which helps explain why many retail investors focus on the idea of transformative returns. Technical Indicators Paint A Cautionary Picture According to current XRP price predictions, the token is expected to dip by 0.75% to about $2.87 by September 19, 2025. Based on technical readings, market sentiment is listed as Neutral and the Fear & Greed Index registers 44 (Fear). Over the last 30 days XRP recorded 12/30 green days — that’s 40% — with price volatility at 4.80%. Those numbers suggest movement, but not runaway momentum, and they help explain the mixed tone among traders. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce XRP’s $3 Line: Buying Opportunity Or Warning Sign? Meanwhile, short-term traders will watch price action around $3 for signs of follow-through, while longer-term backers point to accumulation as a strategy. According to the voices quoted in the market, patience and steady buying are the path some choose. Other market participants say tempering expectations with clear math is wise. Either way, the debate over whether a dip is a blessing or a warning is likely to continue as XRP finds its footing after recent volatility. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView