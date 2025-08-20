2025-08-21 Thursday

SEC to Launch President’s Digital Assets Group for Crypto Regulations

Highlights: SEC Chair Paul Atkins will launch a Digital Assets Group to set clear crypto regulations.  The group aims to safeguard investors while supporting innovation in digital assets and crypto projects. Atkins plans to move away from strict enforcement, making U.S. crypto rules more flexible and fair. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins announced that the Commission will soon launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, which will play a key role in implementing new U.S. cryptocurrency regulations. He announced this at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he also talked about “Project Crypto” and promised that the SEC will make clear rules instead of punishing companies without warning. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread  pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025 President’s Digital Assets Group to Protect Investors and Support Crypto Innovation Atkins explained that the group will initially implement guidance from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. He emphasized that this initiative forms a key part of the White House’s broader digital asset strategy and commended President Trump for his support. The team plans to develop rules that protect investors while encouraging innovation and supporting new crypto projects. Regulations will be designed to prevent misuse while remaining adaptable to evolving technology and innovation.  We have a president who understands the importance of making America the crypto capital of the world. — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025 Atkins said the SEC will not work alone. It will cooperate with Congress, the White House, and other agencies to keep U.S. rules clear, consistent, and in line with global standards. He added that since digital assets are already worldwide, uneven rules in the U.S. could push innovation to other countries. Atkins’ Shift from Gensler’s Strict Rules to Flexible This marks a major shift from former Chair Gary Gensler’s stricter policies. Gensler often argued that most cryptocurrencies should be treated as securities under existing SEC rules. Critics said this “regulation by enforcement” approach slowed innovation and pushed many projects overseas, since developers had to either register with the SEC or face punishment. Atkins dismissed that perspective, noting that only a small number of tokens qualify as securities. He emphasized that the key factor is how a token is structured, promoted, and offered. This approach indicates the SEC could simplify the process for crypto projects to launch in the United States without being automatically treated as securities. In July, the President’s Digital Assets Working Group released guidance urging regulators to craft rules that help crypto firms grow while safeguarding investors. Atkins stated the SEC plans to design tailored regulations for crypto businesses rather than applying the traditional uniform framework. Things like ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps will be handled more flexibly so entrepreneurs can innovate without fear. For now, the financial agency can only adjust its approach. He added that enforcement should target fraud, scams, and abuse, while giving real projects space to grow. If these promises are kept, the SEC’s work with the White House group could become one of the biggest changes in U.S. financial rules in years.  eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Inspired by Pepe - Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700K In Presale

Dubai, UAE, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire Layer Brett, a new Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain inspired by the meme coin character dubbed “Pepe’s brother,” has officially surpassed $700,000 in presale commitments. The move to change Brett into an Ethereum L2 chain marks a clean break from Brett’s early days on Base. What started as just a dank meme is now shaping into something with actual legs; a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  Boasting 10 billion tokens in circulation and a strong community ready for the long haul, the next phase is less about internet jokes and more about building something people might actually use. How a meme token became an Ethereum L2 powerhouse Layer Brett started life as “Brett”, a meme-based token on Coinbase’s Base network, built around Brett, developed as Pepe the Frog’s cousin. It gained a following, but beyond the cultural nods and meme momentum, Brett didn’t have much room to move. There were limits—technical ones mostly—that made it hard to scale or do anything practical. Rather than stay boxed in, the team behind Brett decided to make the jump to a dedicated Ethereum L2 chain. That shift unlocked faster transactions, lower gas fees, and native staking features—everything the original version lacked. It’s still the same character at the core, but now with infrastructure that’s built for something more than just laughs. Presale mechanics and token allocation explained Layer Brett’s presale has already surpassed $700,000 in contributions, with early supporters able to purchase and optionally stake LBRETT directly through the project’s website. 30% of Layer Brett’s tokens are set aside for the presale. Another 25% is earmarked for staking rewards, while the rest of the pie is split across development, liquidity, marketing, and a 2.5% allocation for the team—locked away for 24 months.  ETH, USDT, and BNB are all accepted during the presale, with wallet support for both MetaMask and Trust Wallet. Everything from purchase to staking happens directly on-chain, with a full rollout lined up once the presale wraps. What Layer Brett offers beyond the meme Layer Brett positions itself as more than just a meme-era project. As an Ethereum L 2, the chain is designed to optimize both user experience and network efficiency, while also crucially lowering fees.   And for anyone staking their tokens, those lower costs feed directly into better rewards. Key features of Layer Brett include: Faster transaction throughput via off-chain processingReduced gas fees compared to Layer 1 EthereumEnhanced staking rewards from lower operational overheadSupport for MetaMask and Trust Wallet integrationsOn-chain purchase and staking interface via the official site These capabilities are intended to provide practical utility while retaining the project’s meme-based roots. What’s next on the Layer Brett roadmap Layer Brett has launched its core presale and staking functions as an Ethereum L2. Upcoming development items include adjustments to staking rewards, the introduction of NFTs, and features that incorporate basic game mechanics. These are intended to extend platform functionality and encourage continued interaction with the network. The team’s also planning to roll out cross-chain functionality, making it easier to move assets between Layer Brett and other networks. It’s all aimed at giving the project more reach—and giving users more to do. Positioning Layer Brett in the Ethereum L2 landscape Ethereum L2 projects have been gaining ground lately, and Layer Brett is one of a few trying to take meme culture somewhere more practical. By integrating staking rewards and scaling technology, it aims to be more than just a familiar face with a token attached. It’s still early days, but between the presale traction and what’s laid out on the roadmap, the direction looks clear enough: build something that lasts, and give the community something they can actually use. About Layer Brett Layer Brett is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain project developed as an evolution of the original Brett meme coin. Built for scalability, staking, and user rewards, it combines Layer 2 performance benefits with a community-driven ecosystem and a fixed token supply of 10 billion LBRETT. Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / XContactFounderMaximusLayer Brettmarketing@layerbrett.com Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
XRP Set to Skyrocket to $5, But This Sub-$0.01 Gem Could Deliver 50x Gains by 2026, Say Market Experts

XRP price is poised for a $5 surge, but experts suggest one sub-$0.01 token, Unilabs Finance, could outpace it with a booming presale and 50x growth potential by 2026.
Dubai, UAE, 20th August 2025, Chainwire
$153.8M Dogecoin Mining Boost as Trump-Linked Thumzup Acquires Dogehash

Quick HighlightsThumzup Media acquires Dogehash Technologies in a $153.8 million all-stock deal. The combined entity will be rebranded as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., trading under ticker XDOG. The merger aims to create the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform, integrating 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners and Dogecoin’s Layer-2 protocol (DogeOS) for enhanced mining efficiency and yield.Thumzup Media's Strategic AcquisitionIn a significant move within the cryptocurrency sector, Thumzup Media Corporation, a digital-asset treasury firm backed by Donald Trump Jr., has announced its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction valued at $153.8 million. This acquisition aims to create the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform, combining Thumzup’s digital asset strategy with Dogehash’s industrial-scale mining operations. The merged entity will be rebranded as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XDOG.A Leader in Dogecoin MiningDogehash Technologies operates approximately 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America, focusing on mining Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). The company plans to expand its fleet through the rest of 2025 and into 2026, with an emphasis on renewable-energy-powered data centers. By scaling its production capacity, Dogehash aims to secure a dominant position in the Dogecoin mining sector.Integration of Dogecoin Layer-2 StakingThe merger plans to integrate Dogecoin’s Layer-2 protocol, DogeOS, to enhance mining efficiency and provide higher yields beyond standard block rewards. This integration aims to offer competitive mining opportunities to miners within the Dogecoin ecosystem, leveraging decentralized finance (DeFi) products to amplify returns.Thumzup’s Expansion into Crypto MiningThumzup Media, previously known for its digital marketing services, has pivoted into the cryptocurrency sector, focusing on building a diversified digital-asset infrastructure. The acquisition of Dogehash Technologies marks a significant step in Thumzup’s strategy to become a leading player in the crypto mining industry. The company’s expansion into crypto mining aligns with the growing interest in digital assets and the increasing demand for sustainable mining practices.
Crucial Bitcoin Call Issued by Michael Saylor As Bears Take Over

Bitcoin permabull Saylor has given a three-word guidance to the BTC community
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Price Crashes Below $112K, As ETFs Bleed Close to $1B

Bitcoin price dips below $112K as ETF outflows near $1B. Discover key levels, ETF impact, and price outlook as traders weigh correction versus $130K rebound. The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Price Crashes Below $112K, As ETFs Bleed Close to $1B appeared first on Cryptonews.
Dogecoin Whales Accumulate as Short-Term Holders Capitulate: What's Going On?

The wealth transfer to long-term investors is “shaking out short-term price chasers,” experts told Decrypt.
SEC, breakthrough on crypto: “Project Crypto” opens to on-chain markets and clarifies the stance on tokens

Project Crypto is the initiative presented by the SEC at the end of July 2025 to modernize the USA crypto regulation.
Canva ups valuation to $42B in latest employee share sale after Figma IPO

Canva, an Australian design platform, allowed its employees to sell shares to new and existing investors, raising the company’s valuation to $42B ahead of its IPO.
