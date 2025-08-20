2025-08-21 Thursday

Haiku Airdrop 2025: Earn HKU Tokens Using Karma Points

Haiku Airdrop 2025: Earn HKU Tokens Using Karma Points

Haiku, a DeFi platform that allows multi-step trading across blockchains, has started a Karma-based airdrop to give HKU tokens to active users. The campaign focuses on real activity, rewarding users who trade regularly, join the community, and refer others. It aims to encourage long-term use of Haiku’s platform while giving measurable rewards. Task Description The […] The post Haiku Airdrop 2025: Earn HKU Tokens Using Karma Points appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:15
China Considers Yuan Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

China Considers Yuan Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

The post China Considers Yuan Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China is making a U-turn on its stance on cryptocurrencies as it looks to approve the issuance of Yuan stablecoins. The country considers this initiative as being key to rival the dollar’s dominance as the U.S. continues to warm up to dollar-backed stablecoins. China Eyes Yuan Stablecoins For Global Adoption According to a Reuters report, the Asian country is considering allowing the issuance of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time as it looks to boost global adoption of its currency. This represents a major turnaround in the country’s stance on cryptocurrencies. In line with this, the State Council, China’s cabinet, will review and possibly approve a roadmap later this month for the creation of these Yuan stablecoins in a bid to catch up with the U.S. push on stablecoins. China had, in 2021, banned crypto trading and mining, a move that had set the country back, having earlier made headways in the crypto space. Now, the government is looking to play catch-up with the U.S., seeing as the Donald Trump administration has further advanced the crypto industry in the country with regulatory clarity. This includes Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act last month, which became the first major crypto legislation in the U.S. and coincidentally regulates stablecoins. Now, China will look to replicate this by providing guidance on Yuan stablecoins. According to the report, China’s roadmap will target the usage of its currency in the global markets and outline the responsibilities of domestic regulators. It will also include guidelines on risk prevention. Furthermore, during the State Council meeting, the country’s senior leaders are likely to deliver speeches that make a case for these Yuan stablecoins and also define the boundaries of their application and development in business. This move could spark the use of stablecoins among companies and businesses in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:13
Santiment Shares Historical Bottom Signal for Bitcoin (BTC)! "It Happened Two Months Ago!"

Santiment Shares Historical Bottom Signal for Bitcoin (BTC)! "It Happened Two Months Ago!"

Santiment said that after Bitcoin fell below $113,000, retail investors went with the market flow. Continue Reading: Santiment Shares Historical Bottom Signal for Bitcoin (BTC)! "It Happened Two Months Ago!"
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:13
The Crypto Rollercoaster: How Tariffs and Inflation Shape Market Volatility

The Crypto Rollercoaster: How Tariffs and Inflation Shape Market Volatility

Tariffs, Federal Reserve actions, and inflation catalyzed the August cryptocurrency downturn. Rising inflation, cooling employment, and high tariff rates shape the cautious outlook. Continue Reading:The Crypto Rollercoaster: How Tariffs and Inflation Shape Market Volatility The post The Crypto Rollercoaster: How Tariffs and Inflation Shape Market Volatility appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:12
Target CEO Brian Cornell Steps Down As Sales Drop Amid DEI Reversal Backlash

Target CEO Brian Cornell Steps Down As Sales Drop Amid DEI Reversal Backlash

The post Target CEO Brian Cornell Steps Down As Sales Drop Amid DEI Reversal Backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Target CEO Brian Cornell will step down in February, the retailer announced Wednesday, as its latest earnings show a drop in sales for the third consecutive quarter amid backlash over its reversal of diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Target CEO Brian Cornell will step down from the role in February. Getty Images Key Facts In a press release, the company said Cornell will step down as CEO and “transition to the role of executive chair of the Board of Directors” starting February 1, 2026. The retailer said its Board of Directors unanimously picked COO Michael Fiddelke, a 20-year veteran at Target, as Cornell’s successor. The announcement was made alongside Target’s Q2 2025 earnings release, where the company reported a 0.9% drop in sales compared to the same three-month period last year. After the announcement and earnings report, the company’s shares slid more than 10.5% to $94.2 in premarket trading Wednesday. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/08/20/target-ceo-brian-cornell-will-step-down-as-sales-continue-to-fall/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:12
Markets Prepare for Altseason 2025: Top Picks Include Ethereum, XRP and These Popular Altcoins

Markets Prepare for Altseason 2025: Top Picks Include Ethereum, XRP and These Popular Altcoins

The post Markets Prepare for Altseason 2025: Top Picks Include Ethereum, XRP and These Popular Altcoins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is showing early signs of a shift, with Bitcoin dominance losing momentum and altcoin charts beginning to stir. Historically, such setups have paved the way for explosive altcoin rallies as liquidity rotates from BTC into higher-beta tokens. While Bitcoin price consolidates in a tight range, smaller caps are quietly gaining strength. This calm phase could be the foundation of the altseason 2025, making accumulation strategies increasingly relevant at this stage. Markets Preparing for Altseason The broader crypto market is quietly setting the stage for what could be the next major altseason. A key signal lies in Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D), which has broken below its recent uptrend after months of steady gains. Historically, such breakdowns often precede periods where liquidity rotates out of Bitcoin and flows aggressively into altcoins. At the same time, TOTAL3—the market cap excluding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins—is beginning to show renewed strength. After a prolonged consolidation phase, it has formed a higher low structure, suggesting early signs of accumulation. This shift indicates that traders and investors are slowly building exposure to mid- and small-cap tokens in anticipation of broader moves. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price action remains stable, moving sideways in a tight range rather than showing sharp volatility. This consolidation is healthy, as it reduces market risk and creates the perfect backdrop for capital to rotate toward altcoins. If BTC continues to hold support while BTC.D trends lower, the setup aligns strongly with the classic conditions that have historically sparked explosive altcoin rallies. Top Altcoins to Accumulate Before Altseason 2025 Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum remains the backbone of DeFi and smart contracts, with upgrades improving scalability and staking growth, strengthening demand. As institutional adoption grows, ETH price remains a safer bet among alts. Its dominance within Layer-1 ecosystems makes it a key asset to accumulate ahead of an altseason where blue chips usually lead before mid-caps catch up. Ripple (XRP) XRP continues to position itself as a leader in cross-border payments, with Ripple Labs’ progress in global partnerships and legal clarity fueling optimism. With low transaction costs and increasing institutional interest, XRP price could benefit significantly from renewed altcoin demand. A favourable regulatory environment adds further upside, making it a compelling hedge within the altseason portfolio. Solana (SOL) Solana price has rebounded strongly after network concerns, with its ecosystem thriving across DeFi, NFTs, and meme coins. Its unmatched speed and low fees attract both developers and users, driving higher adoption. SOL’s on-chain activity is rising, signalling strength. Historically, Solana rallies hard during altseasons, and with institutional attention returning, it stands as a high-beta play. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink underpins DeFi with its oracle services, connecting real-world data to blockchains. Its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is gaining adoption, reinforcing its role as a crucial Web3 infrastructure layer. With strong utility and partnerships across institutions, LINK price often outperforms during altseasons. Growing demand for secure data feeds positions it as one of the most reliable accumulation targets. Sui (SUI) Sui is carving its space as a next-gen Layer-1 blockchain focused on scalability and user-friendly applications. Its object-based architecture allows parallel transaction execution, driving efficiency for developers. With growing partnerships and expanding DeFi/NFT ecosystems, SUI’s fundamentals remain strong. In altseason cycles, emerging L1s like Sui tend to attract speculative and organic growth, fueling explosive upside. Sei (SEI) Sei is gaining traction as a specialized Layer-1 optimized for trading and DeFi applications. Its sub-second finality and parallelization features make it stand out for high-frequency trading use cases. As liquidity and projects migrate toward Sei, the token could capture outsized attention during altseason. Early adoption plus niche focus provides a strong asymmetric upside case. Ondo (ONDO) Ondo Finance is pioneering real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, bridging traditional finance with blockchain. With institutions exploring tokenized bonds and yield products, ONDO has a first-mover advantage in a multi-trillion-dollar market. As narratives shift to RWAs, ONDO could see massive inflows. Its utility and adoption potential make it a prime pick for accumulation before altseason. In summary, Bitcoin dominance breaking down while BTC consolidates provides the perfect backdrop for an altcoin rotation. Historically, such conditions have marked the early stages of altseason. Among the strongest accumulation opportunities right now are ETH, XRP, SOL, LINK, SUI, SEI, and ONDO—each backed by strong fundamentals, growing adoption, or narrative-driven momentum—positioning them as prime candidates to outperform in the upcoming Altseason 2025.
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:11
KeepSolid Launches KS Coin: Its Solana-Based Utility Token Powering the Loyalty Program

KeepSolid Launches KS Coin: Its Solana-Based Utility Token Powering the Loyalty Program

KeepSolid, one of the leading developers of privacy tools, announced the launch of KS Coin, a Solana-based utility token powering its new Web3-enabled loyalty program.
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:11
SoFi taps Bitcoin Lightning Network to settle cross-border money transfers

SoFi taps Bitcoin Lightning Network to settle cross-border money transfers

SoFi announced it will add Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to its app, becoming the first U.S. bank to use the technology for money transfers. This move lets millions of SoFi members send money abroad faster, cheaper, and with clear fees. SoFi has partnered with Lightspark, the Bitcoin infrastructure company created by former PayPal president David Marcus, to introduce blockchain-powered payments into its mobile banking app. This will make it easier for millions of its members to avoid the delays and high costs of sending money abroad using traditional remittance services. SoFi is now the first U.S. bank to integrate the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the Universal Money Address (UMA) system into everyday banking tools. SoFi touts 24/7 cross-border payments, instant transfers with Bitcoin   The rollout will begin in Mexico before expanding to other regions where cross-border transfers are common and families depend on steady financial support from loved ones working abroad. The service works by converting dollars into Bitcoin at the current market rate and routing it across the Lightning network. The Bitcoin is then converted into the local currency, like Mexican pesos, once it reaches its destination country and is deposited directly into the recipient’s bank account.  SoFi is also using the Universal Money Address (UMA) system to replace the complicated account numbers and routing codes with a simple email-style identifier. This way, members can send money by typing in something that looks like an email address instead of copying long numbers or worrying about making a small mistake that could delay a transfer. SoFi also promised to be transparent and competitively priced to avoid the hidden costs common in traditional remittance services, where providers use poor exchange rates to take extra profits. The company said costs will be below the U.S. national average for remittances for better savings. The service will also be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year, without delays caused by weekends, bank holidays, or limited operating hours. SoFi leads U.S. banks in using Bitcoin for global payments SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, said the ability to move money quickly, transparently, and at a lower cost will change the financial lives of many members. The global remittance industry is valued at around $740 billion. Still, many services that handle international transfers charge high fees, sometimes hidden in poor exchange rates, and take several days to complete transactions. SoFi wants to offer a faster, more transparent, and less costly alternative by adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network and UMA. This move aligns with broader trends in the crypto payments space. Coinbase integrated Lightspark’s Lightning rails to provide faster Bitcoin payments on its platform in April 2024. About 15% of all Bitcoin transactions on Coinbase were processed through the Lightning Network within the first year. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Brazil’s Nubank, with over 100 million customers, also partnered with Lightspark in mid-2024 to explore Bitcoin Lightning payments. However, it hasn’t yet fully rolled out those services to its users.  Analysts say SoFi’s move could pressure other American banks to integrate Bitcoin and blockchain. These banks have avoided Bitcoin beyond offering trading or investment products, partly because of the regulatory uncertainty and risks or speculation often associated with it. SoFi is proving that the technologies have real-world applications that improve financial services instead of disrupting them from the outside.  KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:11
XRP Millionaires Cash out Over $1,000,000,000 as XRP Price Loses $3

XRP Millionaires Cash out Over $1,000,000,000 as XRP Price Loses $3

470,000,000 XRP suffer massive dump from cryptocurrency millionaires, but XRP price is even more intriguing news
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:11
Trump Demands Powell's Resignation, Alleging Misconduct

Trump Demands Powell’s Resignation, Alleging Misconduct

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-powell-resignation-demand/
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:10
